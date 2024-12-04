Explora Journeys Unveils Deployment Plans for Third Ship

MSC’s Luxury line Explora Journeys has revealed deployment details for its new-build Explora III, after the ship makes her debut in August 2026.

The 922-guest ship, under construction since 2023 at a Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, will launch service on August 3, 2026, operating a 7-night cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. A second 7-night voyage will bring the ship to Southampton, where she will begin a series of Northern Europe cruises.

Explora III will sail three voyages between Southampton, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik, Iceland, calling at ports in the Netherlands, Norway, Estonia, Germany, Sweden, Iceland, and Greenland.

As the third ship in a planned fleet of six vessels, Explora III marks the halfway point in the development of the luxury cruise line, which is a unit of MSC Group, owner of MSC Cruises.

With a focus on residential design concepts, the ship will have the same “Ocean State of Mind” theme that guests find onboard Explora I and Explora II. However, Explora III will offer more choices in the higher suite categories than the first two ships.

For example, a quarter of the suite inventory will consist of Ocean Penthouses, while the Ocean Residences category will provide 9% of the inventory. One additional Owner’s Residence will be included on the new ship, and the line’s Cove Residences will be redesigned.

All together, Explora III will offer 313 Ocean Suites, 109 Ocean Penthouses, 39 Ocean Residences, and two Owner’s Residences.

“With Explora III, we are thrilled to reach the halfway point in the launch of our fleet of six luxury ships, each designed to redefine the standards of ocean travel,” said Anna Nash, president of Explora Journey.

“By expanding our fleet, we are able to offer a greater variety of itineraries, immersing travelers in diverse cultures, landscapes, and unique moments across the globe,” added Nash.

The new-build will offer the same dining venues as the earlier ships, including the Emporium Marketplace, Anthology, Sakura, Fil Rouge, Med Yacht Club, and Marble & Co. Grill. A full spa, called Ocean Wellness — The Spa, will be provided for guests, along with an open-air fitness deck with an extended running track.

Youngsters will have dedicated spaces onboard Explora III and a series of supervised activities by age group. Children ages 3 to 5 can spend time in Nautilus Club Juniors, while those ages 6 to 17 can enjoy Nautilus Club Teens. Baby care services will be offered, too.

Following her initial deployments in Northern Europe, the ship will reposition to Quebec City on an 11-night cruise from Reykjavik departing on September 17, 2026.

From there, the ship will offer two Canada/New England cruises between New York and Quebec City, calling at ports such as Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Newport, Rhode Island.

On October 15, 2026, Explora III will depart Quebec City for PortMiami, where she will be based through the 2026-27 season, sailing Caribbean itineraries.

Third Ship Will Be Line’s First LNG-Powered Vessel

Explora III is to be the first liquified natural gas (LNG)-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, and ties into the cruise line’s plan to decarbonize marine operations.

LNG, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by about 80%, is part of a multi-pronged effort to use energy-efficient systems. Explora III will also have the ability to hook into shore power infrastructure at ports that provide the option.

Additionally, all Explora Journeys ships will be RINA Dolphin-certified vessels, ensuring low underwater noise and that no single-use plastics are allowed onboard.

The next ship in the fleet, Explora IV, will also be powered by LNG, while the final two ships, Explora V and Explora VI, will be powered by a combination of LNG and hydrogen and contain a hydrogen fuel cell that eliminates all emissions.