Explora Journeys Names Renowned Adventurer as Brand Ambassador

One of the world’s most celebrated adventurers and explorers has signed on to become brand ambassador for the new Explora Journeys fleet and will sail aboard the line’s first vessel, Explora I, on a September cruise.

Explora Journeys is the soon-to-debut luxury cruise brand of the MSC Group, promising a new style of transformative ocean travel.

Extreme Explorer Mike Horn to Join Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys, the MSC Group’s luxury cruise line, announced on April 25 that Mike Horn, the famous Swiss adventurer, expedition leader, explorer and environmentalist, will join the company as brand ambassador, helping to develop the line’s adventure destination experiences and onboard enrichment programs.

Renowned for his expeditions to the world’s most remote destinations, Horn has led explorations of the Arctic, Antarctica and the Amazon, sailed solo around the world, climbed multiple mountain peaks and is a climate activist and motivational speaker.

The 922-guest Explora I is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and scheduled to enter service in July 2023. In September 2023, Horn will be aboard the ship as she makes her first calls to Iceland and Greenland on the 17-day Arctic Geyser, Calving Glaciers, and Fiery Lands of Ice cruise.

Mike Horn (Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys)

The cruise, departing Reykjavik on September 9, will feature Horn guiding two hikes in Greenland’s remote landscape. He also will host an onboard seminar called Setting Goals and Being Resilient, offering insights into how he prepares for the extreme expeditions he undertakes. The sailing concludes in New York on September 25.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Horn to the Explora Journeys family. Mike’s dedication to adventure and the environment fits perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to work with him to create unforgettable and sustainable experiences for our discerning travelers,” said Explora Journeys CEO Michael Ungerer.

As a renowned environmentalist, the South Africa-born adventurer is an ideal match for the Explora Journeys brand, which prioritizes green technologies and uses the tagline Ocean State of Mind to describe how it connects guests to the world’s oceans.

Mike Horn said, “I am impressed by the sustainability initiatives of the Cruise Division of MSC Group. Their dedication to innovation and technology aligns with my vision for a world in which we all have to adapt to an ever-changing environment. I am delighted to work closely with Explora Journeys to attain significant accomplishments, promote sustainability and create unforgettable experiences that connect us with nature.”

Fleet Construction Focuses on Green Technologies

Following the launch of Explora I this year, Explora II will enter service in 2024. The ship is under construction at the Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, Italy, and reached a milestone in early February when the traditional Coin Ceremony was held.

Sustainability and green technologies are a priority for Explora Journeys, which is planning a six-ship fleet. While the line’s first two ships will be traditionally powered, Explora III and Explora IV will be powered by LNG (liquid nitrogen gas) and hydrogen, eliminating many air pollutant emissions.

Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys

Explora V and Explora VI also will be powered by a combination of LNG and hydrogen, and will contain a six-megawatt hydrogen fuel cell, a technology that eliminates all emissions while ships are in port.

Explora I will sail her inaugural voyage, A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle, from Southampton on July 17, 2023, calling at a dozen ports in four countries.

Fares for the all-balcony ship are inclusive, covering dining and drinks, crew gratuities, WiFi, wellness and fitness programs, and other services.

The ships will have eight dining venues and five cabin categories, including Owner’s Residence, Ocean Residence, Ocean Penthouse, Ocean Terrace Suites, and Ocean Grand Terrace Suites.

MSC Group also owns MSC Cruises, a contemporary cruise line that operates primarily from Mediterranean and US ports.