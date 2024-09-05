Explora Journeys Names Ocean Advocate Godmother to New Ship

In a nod to its focus on ocean sustainability, Explora Journeys has once again named a marine environmentalist to serve as godmother to one of its ships, this time Explora II. The luxury line, a brand of MSC Group, which also owns MSC Cruises, will debut its second vessel in mid-September.

Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of the Rome-based Marevivo Foundation, a group dedicated to the preservation of marine environments, will christen Explora II in Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, on September 15, 2024.

Due to be delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, three days before the naming event, Explora II recently completed her sea trials and all systems are go.

The Marevivo Foundation is involved in multiple environmental campaigns and projects designed to conserve and preserve the world’s oceans.

These include reducing pollution from plastics, fishing nets, and other items that impact wildlife; replanting sea forests; working to prevent underwater drilling; and working with other international preservation groups, among other initiatives.

“I am pleased to support Explora Journeys and the MSC Group in promoting and advancing a cultural shift towards greater protection of our precious marine ecosystem. Our future is tied to the health of the sea, and its wellbeing depends on the choices we make,” said Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of Marevivo Foundation.

Explora II’s launch follows the debut of the luxury line’s first ship, Explora I, in August 2023. Dr. Sylvia Earle, an oceanographer, explorer, biologist, and conservationist, served as godmother to that vessel. Both ships have advanced environmental technologies and policies.

The 63,900-gross ton Explora II was built with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system that cuts nitrogen oxide emissions by 90%, and has an advanced wastewater treatment system along with infrastructure to enable shore power usage.

It also features an underwater noise reduction system for the protection of marine life, and its hull is coated with anti-fouling paint that restricts the growth of algae and other marine organisms.

Smart heating and air conditioning systems are used throughout the ship, and LED lighting and high-efficiency appliances are controlled by smart management systems.

Rosalba Giugni

Christening Cruise to Depart From Civitavecchia

Explora II’s maiden voyage will be a 7-day cruise from Civitavecchia to Tarragona, Spain, departing on September 16, 2024. Port calls include Sorrento, Italy; Lipari Island, Trapani, and Siracusa, Sicily; and Valletta, Malta, before concluding at the Spanish port.

Through late October 2024, the ship will sail a series of 6- to 20-day cruises roundtrip from Rome and Barcelona, calling at a variety of Mediterranean ports. On October 25, 2024, Explora II will sail her maiden transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to Miami, and begin her winter season in the Caribbean.

The 922-guest ship will sail 6- to 21-day cruises between Miami, Bridgetown, Barbados, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, calling at destinations in the Caribbean and Central America.

The 14-deck Explora II will offer six dining venues, a dozen bars and lounges, an expansive spa, and several entertainment spaces.

Explora Journeys has plans to build four additional ships. Explora III and Explora IV will be powered by LNG (liquid nitrogen gas) and hydrogen, eliminating many air pollutant emissions.

The final two ships, Explora V and Explora VI, also will be powered by a combination of LNG and hydrogen, and contain a hydrogen fuel cell that eliminates all emissions while ships are in port.