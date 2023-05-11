Explora Journeys Introduces New Program for Multi-Generational Families

Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand from MSC Group set to debut its first ship in summer 2023, announced the Journey Together Gathering program, a bevy of activities, amenities, and special deals all designed to attract bookings from multi-generational family groups.

The cruise line’s Explora I, set to launch in July 2023, and its second vessel, Explora II, due to enter service in 2024, will offer the wide range of family-focused services and spaces created for the program. Both vessels are under construction at Fincantieri shipyards in Italy.

New Cruise Line Details ‘Journey Together Gathering’ Program

Explora Journeys is courting the family market with special accommodations, entertainment spaces for youngsters, age-appropriate activities for children as young as 3 years old, and free cruise fares for guests under age 18 in certain suite categories. It is all part of the line’s Journey Together Gathering program, announced on May 11, 2023.

The centerpiece of the program for children and teenagers is Nautilus Club, a dedicated space where youngsters ages 6 to 17 can participate in traditional and tech games, sports, and creative activities such as art. Youngsters will have dedicated time at the ship’s Sports Court and in one of the heated swimming pools.

Tech-savvy kids and teens will have access to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iPads and Oculus Pro, and the ship will host technology tournaments. All activities will be held under the watchful eyes of Nautilus Club hosts, all certified in safeguarding children.

Dedicated time slots will be set aside for children ages 3 to 5, who a parent accompanies, and special activities appropriate to the age group will be featured. While no structured programs exist for infants and babies ages 6 months to 2, the cruise line will provide toys in their staterooms.

“The team here at Explora Journeys has ensured that all children and young people who journey with us will be as entertained, enriched and invigorated as our more experienced, discerning travelers. With Nautilus Club on board our ships, we can offer our young guests an extraordinary experience,” said Explora Journeys Youth Entertainment Manager Matteo Mancini.

“On board, they’ll find everything they love – a secret place just for them where they can have fun and be themselves. And being part of Nautilus Club will give them the chance to share their unique journey with their friends and on social media,” he added.

In partnership with the MSC Foundation, Nautilus Club also will offer educational programs focused on the environment and marine conservation, with immersive workshops offered on board.

These activities are in line with Explora Journeys’ recent announcement that Mike Horn, the famous Swiss adventurer, expedition leader, explorer and environmentalist, has joined the company as a brand ambassador, helping to develop the line’s adventure destination experiences and onboard enrichment programs.

Explora Journeys Offers Free Cruise For Under-18 Guests

Explora I and Explora II, which will both accommodate 922 guests, are being built with 78 interconnecting suites in the categories of Ocean Suites, Ocean Penthouses, and Ocean Residences.

These suites enable families to create their own configurations based on family size. Baby cribs and other items for youngsters can be added.

Under the Journey Together Gathering program, families book a minimum of three, and a maximum of four suites, with one suite required to be an Ocean Penthouse or Ocean Residence.

Those cruising with children in those suites will receive a complimentary cruise fare for one guest under the age of 18 in each suite. The cruise line also offers free transfers to the ship for all guests booked under the Journey Together Gathering program.

Explora I is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and scheduled to sail her inaugural voyage, “A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle,” from Southampton on July 17, 2023, calling at a dozen ports in four countries. The ship will spend her inaugural summer sailing Northern Europe and Iceland itineraries.

The ships will have six dining venues, 12 lounges, two pools, five cabin categories, and a spa and fitness center.