Expedition Cruise Ship Makes Inaugural Entry into Australian Waters

Seabourn’s latest ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, which debuted in August 2023, made its first appearance in Australian waters on June 11 after a 28-repositioning cruise from the South Pacific.

Arriving in Darwin in the Northern Territory, the ship’s arrival is ahead of the launch of its inaugural season in the Kimberley, Australia, region on June 12.

Departing from Darwin, the ship’s first Australian voyage will visit the Kimberley Coast, Jar Island, Ashmore Islands, Yawajaba-Montgomery Island, Buccaneer Archipelago, and Lacepede Islands before arriving in Broome in Western Australia on June 22.

The Kimberley, Australia (Photo Credit: Marion Carniel)

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Kimberley, located in Western Australia and rich in Aboriginal culture, Seabourn recently named Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners as godparents of the Seabourn Pursuit. This marks the first time a cruise line has chosen Aboriginal Traditional Owners as godparents.

As part of the collaboration, Seabourn will make a donation to support the Wunambal Gaambera in developing a self-sustaining industry for producing and selling authentic arts and crafts.

Additionally, the cruise line will provide materials such as pearl shells and polishing supplies to help sustain artistic endeavors throughout the year.

“Our partnership with the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners highlights our commitment to respecting and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Kimberley region,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, which is owned by Carnival Corporation. “We are honored to support their community and share their unique traditions with our guests.”

Seabourn Pursuit to Offer Immersive Kimberley Expeditions Through August 2024

The 23,000-gross-ton Seabourn Pursuit will continue offering the 10-day itineraries between Broome and Darwin through August 11, 2024, providing passengers with exclusive and immersive experiences in the secluded region. The Kimberley is celebrated for its remote and stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

Key highlights of the season include visits to King George Falls, the highest twin falls in Western Australia, extensive Zodiac rides through rivers and sandstone gorges, and access to remote areas such as Ngula Jar Island.

Some itineraries feature helicopter tours over the Hunter River and the Kimberley, providing aerial views of the triple falls at Mitchell Plateau. Guests will also explore Montgomery Reef, an ancient reef dating back 1.8 billion years.

Other notable destinations include Vansittart Bay, Jar Island, and Freshwater Cove. These areas are significant to the Traditional Landowners and will allow passengers to view Aboriginal artwork.

Seabourn Pursuit Cruise Ship

Complimentary expedition activities include Zodiac cruising with 24 available Zodiacs, nature walks, and hikes, all guided by Seabourn’s 24-person Expedition Team. Each voyage includes curated shore excursions and cultural tours.

Designed to offer an intimate, yacht-like atmosphere, Seabourn Pursuit is a 264-passenger ship with 132 oceanfront veranda suites so all guests can enjoy ocean views from their cabins. The ship also features 30,000 square feet of deck space and indoor and outdoor viewing areas.

Read Also: Seabourn Debuts Alcohol-Free Cocktail Menu Across Fleet

The newest ship in the Seabourn fleet, Seabourn Pursuit has been getting rave reviews for its selection of 12 suite categories. Passengers can choose from the entry Veranda Suites, Veranda Spa Suites with in-suite amenities tailored to relaxation and a spa concierge, or the Panorama Veranda Suites, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows.

Elevated suites include the Penthouse and Penthouse Spa Suites, the two-level Grand Wintergarden Suites, which features a primary bathroom with panoramic windows on the upper level and living and dining area and a second bedroom and bathroom on the lower level, and two Owner’s Suites. These are located above the ship’s bow, and they also have panoramic ocean views.

Seabourn Pursuit will begin repositioning on August 11, traveling to Guam, Papua New Guinea, and French Polynesia en route to Chile for expeditions around Patagonia. It is scheduled to return to Australia in May 2025.