Expected Delay for Disney Cruise as Hurricane Ian Impacts Florida

Disney Cruise Line has communicated with guests onboard Disney Wish that due to Hurricane Ian’s predicted impact on Florida, including near Port Canaveral, as the storm crosses the state, the ship may be delayed on its return on Friday, September 30.

This could have a knock-on effect and also delay embarkation on Friday for the next sailing.

Possible Storm-Related Delays for Disney Wish

Disney Wish is currently sailing a 4-night roundtrip sailing from Port Canaveral. The ship left Monday, September 26, calling on Nassau today and visiting Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination in The Bahamas, on Wednesday, with a day at sea on Thursday.

While the ship’s port itinerary has not been impacted by Hurricane Ian, the ship’s captain made an announcement on Monday that Disney Wish may be delayed returning to Port Canaveral on Friday.

Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral

“We anticipate that we could have a delayed arrival into Port Canaveral on Friday,” the announcement stated. “Therefore, we recommend that if you have a flight departing before 3 p.m. on Friday, that you consider working with your airline to depart later.”

At this time, many airlines are waiving change fees at central Florida airports to help travelers stay away from the storm, but individual policies and options will vary between airlines.

How Long a Delay?

Because Port Canaveral will close ahead of the storm and will not reopen until weather conditions permit and the port area has been inspected for damage, it is not possible to predict how long the ship’s return to her homeport may be delayed, whether it is only a few hours or could be a full day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Port Canaveral is at condition “Yankee” which indicates sustained gale force winds expected within 24 hours.

The port is continuing to operate under heightened alert, and vessels are departing ahead of the storm. When the port reaches condition “Zulu” all operations will have ceased and the port will be closed.

What About the Next Cruise?

The Triton-class Disney Wish is scheduled to depart on her next sailing, a 3-night itinerary to Nassau and Castaway Cay, on Friday, September 30. If debarkation from the current sailing is significantly delayed, embarkation for that next cruise will be similarly delayed.

Photo Credit: MartinLueke / Shutterstock

Guests planning to travel to Port Canaveral for the September 30 sailing should stay in close contact with the cruise line to be alerted right away to any changes to their embarkation time.

Disney Cruise Line has already reached out to booked guests via email with notification of the likelihood of delayed embarkation, and advised that further updates will be forthcoming as soon as possible.

“Thanks for your understanding,” the email read. “We can’t wait to welcome you onboard the Disney Wish!”

A similar brief tropical weather update has also been posted on Disney Cruise Line’s website, but no further details are available.

Other Disney Ships

Disney Cruise Line’s other ships are not impacted by Hurricane Ian. Disney Dream is currently offering cruises from Miami, which is well outside the projected impact area of the storm.

Disney Fantasy is operating from Port Canaveral, but is currently sailing a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary, well away from the storm, and is not scheduled to return to Florida until Saturday, October 1, long after the storm will have passed.

Disney Magic is currently ending her summer season in Europe, and departed on Sunday, September 18 from Dover, England on a 12-night transatlantic sailing to New York. The ship is scheduled to arrive on Friday, before any remnants of the storm might reach that far north.

The last ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Disney Wonder, is currently homeported in San Diego, sailing Baja itineraries.