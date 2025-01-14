Exotic Amazon and Icy Antarctica on Holland America’s 2026-27 Roster

Two Holland America Line ships will be deployed to South America and Antarctica in 2026-27, offering a series of in-depth explorations from the exotic Amazon to the glaciers of the White Continent.

Oosterdam, a Vista-class ship that accommodates 1,964 guests, will offer itineraries ranging from 14 to 31 days. Volendam, a Rotterdam-class vessel with capacity for 1,432 guests, will sail one, 27-day cruise that includes the Amazon River and several Caribbean destinations.

Oosterdam’s longest voyages are a combination of shorter, non-repeating itineraries that can be booked back-to-back, creating a custom-made Collectors Voyage for guests seeking lengthy sailings.

Holland America Line typically sends two ships to the region for the late fall and winter seasons. Oosterdam is currently sailing her 2025 roster of seasonal voyages to South American destinations and the Falkland Islands, while Zaandam is operating one Amazon River itinerary in February 2025.

Volendam will replace Zaandam in 2026-27. Both ships accommodate the same number of passengers.

Volendam’s 27-day Amazon River cruise will operate roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on November 25, 2026, however, a 30-day option is offered for guests embarking in New York, since the ship will sail from that port to Fort Lauderdale on November 22, 2026.

The Legendary Amazon Explorer voyage takes guests into the remote and exotic Amazon rainforest, where wildlife such as howler monkeys and pink dolphins are plentiful. The ship will overnight in Manaus, enabling cruisers to view the location where the Rio Negro and Solimões rivers meet to form the mighty Amazon River.

Other port calls in Brazil include Santarem, Boca del Valeria, Manaus, Parintins, Alter Do Chao, and Belem, while Caribbean destinations the ship will visit are St. Maarten, Martinique, Barbados, and Curacao.

Amazon River cruises are popular itineraries for many guests, but they can be impacted by drought. In October 2024, for instance, a Seabourn ship was forced to alter her route due to low water levels, changing her disembarkation port from Manaus to Belem, Brazil.

Oosterdam, an older ship that entered service in 2002, will operate the lion’s share of Holland America’s South America and Antarctica program.

Among the highlights of her scheduled voyages is an itinerary that offers a new scenic cruising ground — the Pio XI glacier in southern Chile. The glacier is featured on 14- or 15-day South American Pathways: Chilean Fjords and Glaciers cruises, which sail between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Holland America Line’s Volendam Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Igor Grochev)

“Pio XI—or the Brüggen Glacier—is the longest glacier in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica, and it is truly spectacular,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line.

“Sometimes referred to as the ‘Grandaddy of Patagonian icefields,’ it’s known for its bright blue hues and signature dark streak, and it can really only be accessed via ship,” Grigsby added.

Pio XI is an active glacier, likely to provide exciting calving experiences for guests. Other highlights of the itinerary include port calls to Montevideo, Uruguay; Stanley, Falkland Islands; Ushuaia, Argentina; and Punta Arenas, Puerto Chacabuco, and Puerto Montt, Chile.

Some Voyages Offer Overland Add-On Tours

Oosterdam will sail two 16-day Panama Canal and Inca Discovery voyages between Fort Lauderdale and Santiago, Chile. In addition to transiting the Panama Canal and exploring Panama City and Lima, Peru, guests can book an overland tour to one of the Galapagos Islands.

The three-night excursion includes overland transportation from the Port of Manta to Guayaquil Airport followed by a flight to the Galapagos, where local guides accompany guests to various islands.

Another overland option for guests on these sailings includes three or four nights in Cusco, known as the gateway to Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site. In fact, Holland America’s series of South America and Antarctica cruises in 2026-27 feature nearly two-dozen UNESCO sites.

Oosterdam’s South America roster also invites guests to celebrate the 2026 Christmas and 2027 New Year holidays onboard, during her 22-day South America and Antarctica Holiday cruise.

Holland America Line is offering its Have It All premium package on all South America and Antarctica cruises during the 2026-27 season. Benefits include a package of shore excursions, specialty dining venues, WiFi, crew tips, and other perks.

Members of the line’s loyalty club, Mariner Society, will receive up to $400 in onboard credits per cabin when booking by March 31, 2025.