Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Exclusive Look at Carnival Horizon Livery After Completing Dry Dock

Take an exclusive first look at the Carnival Horizon livery after the ship completed a dry dock in Palermo and now heads back to the US to return to service.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship
Photo Copyright: Tony Davis

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships recently completed an urgent dry dock to repair its maximum cruising speed issue. The cruise line also added its new red, white and blue livery and Cruise Hive has an exclusive first look before she sets off across the Atlantic back to the U.S.

Carnival Horizon Livery Photos

The Carnival Horizon has successfully completed an urgent dry dock in Palermo, Italy, and has already departed to head back toward the U.S.

The Carnival cruise ship arrived in Gibraltar on Tuesday morning for a brief technical stop for fuel and provisions, and during this time, we got an exclusive look at the ship and her new livery for the first time since the vessel completed dry dock.

As seen in the exclusive photos just for Cruise Hive thanks to Tony Davis, Carnival Horizon now dons the new red, white and blue livery, which is inspired by the iconic Carnival funnel colors and that blue often seen on officer uniforms.

In addition to fixing the maximum cruising speed issue, it was unknown whether the vessel would receive the new hull livery during the dry dock. The first photos started to come out as the painting first began. You can browse through the exclusive photos below as Carnival Horizon was in Gibraltar:

With the Vista-class vessel being in Gibraltar on January 11, it was the first time the ship could showcase the new livery, first introduced on Mardi Gras during construction and then Carnival Magic during a scheduled dry dock. So far, ten Carnival cruise ships have received the new livery, and it will continue to roll out through 2022.

Carnival Horizon first entered the Fincantieri dry dock in Palermo in December 2021 after the ship suffered a technical issue with its maximum cruising speed. The vessel was pulled from service resulting in Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty being brought back into service earlier to take on those guests from the cancelled Carnival Horizon sailings.

Carnival Horizon with New Livery
Carnival Horizon with New Livery (Photo Copyright: Tony Davis)

According to the Cruise Ship Tracker, the cruise ship has not long departed Gibraltar and is now making her way back to the U.S. with an arrival date of January 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida. With the ship’s technical issue resolved, she is will be all set to welcome guests back on board on January 22, 2022, as scheduled.

Carnival Horizon’s first voyage back will be an eight-day itinerary from Miami to the southern Caribbean. The cruise will include calls at Aruba, Bonaire, and then two visits in the Dominican Republic with La Romana and Amber Cove.

Read Also: Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship – 12 Must-Know Things

It will be the second time the Vista-class vessel returns to service following the industry-wide suspensions in Spring 2020. The ship became the second in the fleet to restart operations on July 4 out of PortMiami. Carnival Horizon is one of the newest in the fleet and first entered service in 2018 at 133,500 gross tons and with a guest capacity of 3,960 at double occupancy.

Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

CRUISE HIVE NEWSLETTER

Expert cruise tips and news! We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship
51 Shares
51 Shares
Copy link
CopyCopied