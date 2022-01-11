Exclusive Look at Carnival Horizon Livery After Completing Dry Dock

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships recently completed an urgent dry dock to repair its maximum cruising speed issue. The cruise line also added its new red, white and blue livery and Cruise Hive has an exclusive first look before she sets off across the Atlantic back to the U.S.

Carnival Horizon Livery Photos

The Carnival Horizon has successfully completed an urgent dry dock in Palermo, Italy, and has already departed to head back toward the U.S.

The Carnival cruise ship arrived in Gibraltar on Tuesday morning for a brief technical stop for fuel and provisions, and during this time, we got an exclusive look at the ship and her new livery for the first time since the vessel completed dry dock.

As seen in the exclusive photos just for Cruise Hive thanks to Tony Davis, Carnival Horizon now dons the new red, white and blue livery, which is inspired by the iconic Carnival funnel colors and that blue often seen on officer uniforms.

In addition to fixing the maximum cruising speed issue, it was unknown whether the vessel would receive the new hull livery during the dry dock. The first photos started to come out as the painting first began. You can browse through the exclusive photos below as Carnival Horizon was in Gibraltar:

Carnival Horizon New Livery 1 of 9

With the Vista-class vessel being in Gibraltar on January 11, it was the first time the ship could showcase the new livery, first introduced on Mardi Gras during construction and then Carnival Magic during a scheduled dry dock. So far, ten Carnival cruise ships have received the new livery, and it will continue to roll out through 2022.

Carnival Horizon first entered the Fincantieri dry dock in Palermo in December 2021 after the ship suffered a technical issue with its maximum cruising speed. The vessel was pulled from service resulting in Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty being brought back into service earlier to take on those guests from the cancelled Carnival Horizon sailings.

Carnival Horizon with New Livery (Photo Copyright: Tony Davis)

According to the Cruise Ship Tracker, the cruise ship has not long departed Gibraltar and is now making her way back to the U.S. with an arrival date of January 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida. With the ship’s technical issue resolved, she is will be all set to welcome guests back on board on January 22, 2022, as scheduled.

Carnival Horizon’s first voyage back will be an eight-day itinerary from Miami to the southern Caribbean. The cruise will include calls at Aruba, Bonaire, and then two visits in the Dominican Republic with La Romana and Amber Cove.

Read Also: Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship – 12 Must-Know Things

It will be the second time the Vista-class vessel returns to service following the industry-wide suspensions in Spring 2020. The ship became the second in the fleet to restart operations on July 4 out of PortMiami. Carnival Horizon is one of the newest in the fleet and first entered service in 2018 at 133,500 gross tons and with a guest capacity of 3,960 at double occupancy.