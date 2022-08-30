Exclusive Dining Options Coming on New P&O Cruises Ship

P&O Cruises’ upcoming new vessel, Arvia, will have exclusive, destination-inspired dining options to tantalize the taste buds of every passenger, no matter what their menu preferences.

With a total of more than 30 dining venues and bars to choose from, everyone on the new ship will be able to find delicious options to enjoy.

Destination-Inspired Dining Announced

A key feature of Arvia‘s new menus are the connections to the ports the ship will visit.

P&O Cruises is collaborating with “Caribbean Food Supremo” and “Queen of Contemporary Caribbean Cooking” Shivi Ramoutar for decadent Caribbean dishes, such as vibrant Jerk Chicken Supreme with rice and peas, shallow-fried plantains, and a Jamaican cornmeal specialty known as festivals.

These dishes tropical dishes will be available when the ship sails in the Caribbean, with itineraries including Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, and other exotic favorites.

Shivi Ramoutar photographed for P&O by Alun Callender commissioned by Sunday

Similarly, when the vessel sails to outstanding Mediterranean ports such as Cadiz, Barcelona, and Valencia, acclaimed Spanish chef, José Pizarro, will bring local food experiences to eager guests.

Specialties will include tapas with grilled whole tiger prawns and mango, chilli, and garlic salsa as well as lamb cutlets with crushed potatoes, olives, dried cherry tomatoes and romesco sauce.

With menus linked to destinations, P&O Cruises is ensuring an immersive world experience for its guests, while simultaneously being able to take advantage of the freshest locally-sourced ingredients.

Exclusive Restaurants

Arvia will also feature several exclusive onboard restaurants found nowhere else in the P&O Cruises fleet.

Of special interest is Green & Co feat. Mizuhana, a sushi bar which will offer exquisitely crafted fish and plant-based dishes. Top menu choices include South African-inspired Chakalaka Wellington and Moriawase Platters Nigiri with a variety of decadent fish, including yellow fin tuna, sea bass, and maki.

Green & Co feat. Mizuhana (Render Credit: Alun Callender)

The tempting Chocolate Earth Plate is a decadent dessert with dark chocolate and beetroot pebbles, chocolate mushrooms, tarragon jelly, chocolate soil, and non-dairy vanilla gelato.

Another dining venue only on Arvia will be the American-themed 6th Street Diner, offering classic comfort fare such as Pennsylvania Dutch waffles with fried chicken and spicy maple syrup, a Red Velvet Whoopie Pie with cream cheese frosting, and boldly delicious New York Strip Steak with grilled asparagus.

Render Credit: Alun Callender

Wide Range of Global Restaurant Options

No matter what guests’ tastes may be or what they are craving, Arvia is sure to have something delicious available.

For those who want to wet their whistles, the Amber Lounge will feature exclusive-to-Arvia cocktail options, and the boutique distillery of Anderson’s Bar has craft rums and gins to try. Guests can also imbibe with stylish cocktails and negronis at The 710 Club, or try beach-inspired refreshments at Infinity, the new swim-up bar.

Render Credit: Alun Callender

Casual fare such as burgers, hot dogs, and pizza will be available at Taste 360, while regional favorites are on the menu at the Mediterranean-inspired The Olive Grove, the British-inspired gastropub The Keel and Cow, and the Indian-inspired Sindhu.

The satisfy a sweet tooth, guests can visit the Ripples gelateria, perhaps opting for a special Caribbean-inspired sundae, while Vistas Café Bar will offer a variety of exquisite pastries.

With so many delicious options onboard, Arvia is sure to satisfy all tastes when she joins the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022 as its second LNG-powered, Excel-class ship.

The 184,700-gross-ton vessel, sister ship to Iona, will initially offer a lengthy range of itineraries from Southampton, before homeporting between Barbados and Antigua through March 2023.