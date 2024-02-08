Exciting New Dining Experiences Coming to Utopia of the Seas

In a new video, Royal Caribbean has unveiled further details of what guests can expect when they set foot onboard Utopia of the Seas. The sixth Oasis-class cruise ship, and the first in class to be powered by liquified natural gas, will feature an incredible 40 ways to dine and drink, including some newcomers.

New dining options include a food truck by the pool, an immersive train car dining experience, the Pesky Parrot, and an omakase-inspired private dining experience at Izumi.

Dining Brought to New Heights Onboard Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has released a new video diving into the dining experiences guests can expect onboard the 236,860 gross tons Utopia of the Seas this summer. While many guests’ favorites will be making their return, Royal Caribbean has made sure to dream up a few new dining options that are sure to delight guests.

In total, there will be 40 dining and beverage options spread around the 1,188-foot cruise ship. These include classics such as the Windjammer Cafe and Solarium Bistro. Utopia of the Seas will welcome Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar to a novel two-story venue. However, it’s the new dining experiences that include some exciting new additions.

Utopia of the Seas Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Utopia of the Seas will reintroduce the acclaimed Izumi, offering an omakase-inspired private dining adventure. This experience will present guests with a series of meticulously curated courses, complemented by sake cocktails, in a setting that boasts six teppanyaki tables, more than previously seen on Royal Caribbean ships.

Utopia of the Seas Izumi

Omakase is a Japanese dining experience that translates to “I’ll leave it up to you.” The chef selects and serves dishes based on what is fresh and available that day, effectively curating a unique dining experience for the guests.

Dining Becomes An Experience

One completely new dining journey is the ‘Royal Railway – Utopia Station,’ a unique culinary adventure that merges the essence of the Wild West with global destinations through a mix of adventure, food, and cutting-edge technology, allowing guests to “travel” to any place and time.

Drawing inspiration from rail journeys of the early 20th century, the two 24-seat dining cars feature authentic elements from actual railway carriages. Although stationary, the dining experience is dynamically enhanced with LED screens serving as windows, creating a virtual journey for diners.

Utopia of the Seas Royal Railway

For a relaxed Caribbean ambiance, the Pesky Parrot bar will debut on the Royal Promenade, serving fruit-based beverages crafted with rum, tequila, and gin, alongside an array of frozen drinks. The Spare Tire, positioned on the pool deck, introduces Royal Caribbean International’s first food truck-style eatery, serving a selection of handheld favorites.

Specialty dining onboard Utopia of the Seas includes a variety of guest favorites, including Chops Grille, Hooked Seafood, 150 Central Park, Johnny Rockets, and The Mason Jar.

Utopia of the Seas Setting Sail July 2024

Utopia of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest addition and the sixth vessel in the Oasis Class series, is scheduled for its maiden voyage in July 2024.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

The state-of-the-art cruise ship is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Construction began in April 2022, with its float out on September 27, 2023, signaling the start of final outfitting. Utopia of the Seas will be the first to utilize LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) as its power source.

Utopia of the Seas will offer year-round ‘Ultimate Short Getaway’ 3- and 4-night cruises from Port Canaveral for 5,668 passengers. The 3-night cruises will feature stops at Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay before returning to Port Canaveral. The 4-night itineraries will include a day at Nassau, a relaxing day at sea, and a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay.