Exciting Culinary Options for Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Vessel

Celebrity Cruises’ newest Edge-class ship, Celebrity Ascent, debuting in November 2023, will offer guests plenty of revamped, diverse culinary options, plus some innovative new libations to enjoy as they set sail on the new vessel.

Celebrity Ascent to Offer New Culinary Options

Patrons who book passage on Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Cruises’ fourth Edge-class ship, can anticipate an array of lovely food-based surprises thanks to the line’s revitalized dining venues, as well as plans to offer travelers a wide array of updated culinary choices and tasty beverages.

The vessel, built in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and slated to make its debut in November 2023, promises to thrill voyagers with refurbished dining establishments, a fresh whiskey sampling encounter, a multi-course dinner focused on plant-based delights, and much more.

“The memories we make with family and friends while sharing food and drink have long been one of the most memorable parts of travel, and with Celebrity Ascent we sought every opportunity to make these experiences richer and even more exciting for our guests,” Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises president, remarked.

Celebrity Ascent‘s dining upgrades include Eden’s new seven-course, plant-based menu with locally-sourced, globally-inspired cuisine. Dishes like golden beet-tomato ceviche, ajoblanco panna cotta, and roasted glazed celeriac steak are just some of the menu items Eden guests can look forward to enjoying.

Le Voyage’s redesign will showcase a venue with plush seating featuring an international list of menu options crafted by Chef Daniel Boulud. The Chef’s Table will offer an even more exclusive dining atmosphere inside a private 6-seat dining area with brilliant wine pairings, all tailored for the true gourmands on board.

Le Voyage, on board Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Ascent will also feature four main restaurants, each with a unique cuisine: Cosmopolitan (New American), Cyprus (Mediterranean), Normandie (French contemporary), and Tuscan (Italian). These four main restaurants will offer 84 diverse dishes overall.

Cosmopolitan restaurant

And don’t forget the immersive, playful Le Petit Chef dinner experience, where 3D animations of a tiny chef help bring the menu to life with a dash of culinary storytelling. Another guest favorite, the Fine Cut Steakhouse will offer all kinds of meat, from dry-aged filets to massive Tomahawk steaks, while Blu’s will feature a new outside terrace space.

New Onboard Drinks

In cooperation with WhistlePig Whiskey, this new ship will also feature two hand-selected barrels of whiskey. Passengers will have the option to savor a Special Bespoke Barrel Aged 12 Years and a Special Single Barrel Aged 10 Years, available à la carte or as part of a tasting flight.

Celebrity Ascent Drinks

And for more drinking fun, The Grand Plaza — featured on all Edge Series ships — is the spot to head to for the signature Martini Bar, dazzling Chandelier, and nightly Flair Bartender Shows, where mixologists to deliver a dynamic performance, crafting a dazzling array of martinis while dancing to choreography in a high-energy spectacle.

Ascent’s Previews, Maiden Voyage, and Sibling Co-Captains

The 140,600-ton Celebrity Ascent, with a capacity of 3,260 guests, will make its highly anticipated debut in November 2023, embarking on its inaugural Caribbean season from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.

The “Taste of Luxury” first-look preview sailings will offer lucky guests the first shot at trying out the line’s new gastronomic offerings and to experience the upgrades and changes to the dining venues.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

These first few preview outings include a 4-night Caribbean expedition on November 22, a 3-night Bahamas escape on November 26, 2023, plus the 7-night maiden voyage in the Eastern Caribbean, slated for December 3, 2023.

In a groundbreaking move for the cruise industry, Celebrity Cruises has also appointed two brothers, Dimitrios Kafetzis and Tasos Kafetzis, as co-captains of Celebrity Ascent. Both of these Greek brothers are seasoned Celebrity officers, with a combined service of over 50 years with the cruise line.

Celebrity Cruises has a history of firsts when it comes to ship captains. In 2015, the cruise line garnered attention by appointing Kate McCue as the captain of Celebrity Edge, a pioneering move that earned her the distinction of being the industry’s first female cruise ship captain. It seems Celebrity Ascent will continue this proud tradition of unique and distinguished captains.