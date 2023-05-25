Epic Holland America Grand World Voyages Open for Bookings

After a pre-sale phase, Holland America Line kicks off general reservations for the company’s inaugural Pole-to-Pole Grand Voyage, along with the 2025 Grand World Voyage.

Grand World Voyage and the New Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole

After a triumphant pre-sale stage, Holland America Line officially extended an invitation to the general public on May 24, 2023, to book passage on the cruise line’s two 2025 Grand Voyages, each scheduled to last more than 120 days.

Both trips—the 2025 Grand World Voyage and the Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole—are currently scheduled to depart in January 2025. Both vessels (Volendam, and Zuiderdam) involved in these epic journeys will embark from, then return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

“We craft one-of-a-kind itineraries that resonate with our world voyage guests, as indicated by pre-bookings on these cruises,” Holland America Line’s CCO Beth Bodensteiner pointed out.

“Our team put together two amazing Grand Voyages so our guests can’t go wrong with either,” Bodensteiner continued. “We’re excited to offer two distinctly different, yet equally bucket-list itineraries.”

Volendam’s Pole-to-Pole Grand Voyage will provide its long-term lodgers with an amazing itinerary as the ship explores five continents, from south to north.

In contrast, Zuiderdam’s Grand World Voyage is set to cover six continents, spanning east to west. Both cruises, as already mentioned, will originate and conclude their tours in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Holland America Line’s 2025 Grand Voyage Itineraries

To give you a bit of a taster of some of the destinations and experiences passengers on these voyages can expect, here’s a breakdown of some of the main highlights:

The cruise line’s debut Grand Voyage slated to visit both the North and South Poles on a single expedition will last a whopping 133 nights aboard the Volendam—a vessel that happens to be the smallest in the Holland America Line fleet.

Volendam, clocking in at 61,214 gross tons, will visit 68 ports in 28 countries on five continents during its pole-to-pole trip. The vessel will navigate around Antarctica and traverse the Arctic Circle, offering anyone who books passage an unparalleled global experience.

The pole-to-pole journey will include many exceptional experiences, like transiting the Panama Canal, visiting Cape Horn and the Falkland Islands, exploring the Amazon River, sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar, sailing into the Norwegian fjords, reaching the North Cape (where the Atlantic bumps into the Arctic Ocean), and stopping in Iceland and Greenland.

Holland America Line Oosterdam (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Along the way, the ship will also swing by popular cities like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

While the Volendam is at sea, the 82,318-ton Zuiderdam will be on its 124-night 2025 Grand World Voyage as well, offering an impressive itinerary, with 46 ports of call in 32 countries across six continents.

The Zuiderdam will cross the Panama Canal and visit Easter Island. The vessel will then head for the South Pacific toward Australia, visiting the Great Barrier Reef, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

Continuing southwards, the ship will stop by the Seychelles, Cape Town, South Africa, then head north along the eastern shores of Africa, sail through the Suez Canal, and finally reach Portugal before crossing the Atlantic back to Florida.

On April 24, 2025, the Volendam and Zuiderdam will meet in Barcelona, Spain, for a joint overnight visit, allowing passengers to compare notes on their respective journeys.

Book Early for Extra Spending Credits

If you book by June 3, 2024, for the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or the 124-day Grand World Voyage, you can enjoy onboard spending credits and amenities valued up to $8,800 or $8,500 per person.

Rates for the 2025 Grand World Voyage start at $24,999 per person based on double occupancy, while the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole rates start at $26,399 per person, also based on double occupancy.