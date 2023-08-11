Entertainment Dates Spotted for Newest Norwegian Cruise Ship

While Norwegian Viva has already welcomed her first guests onboard, cruisers on the first few voyages will not be enjoying the ship’s signature production show, which was announced as delayed just days ago.

Now, potential debut dates for the production show as well as the signature live game show and other entertainment options have been spotted, and guests won’t have long to wait.

There has been great fanfare – and rightly so – for Norwegian Viva’s debut with her first guests setting sail on August 10, 2023, but the ship’s initial sailings will not be seeing ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ on schedule. Just a week ago, the cruise line reached out to booked guests to notify them of the postponement for the headliner show.

“We regret to inform you that ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ is not quite ready for your voyage. Due to some delays in production, the entertainment team will not be stage-ready in time for your sailing,” the email notification read.

Now, however, premier dates have been spotted on Norwegian Cruise Line’s website with the ship’s deck plans and entertainment listing.

Original Broadway Company- Beetlejuice

According to the notations, ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ will debut on August 29, 2023. This will be the fourth night of the ship’s second voyage, a 9-night sailing from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Trieste, visiting Naples, Palermo, Corfu, Split, Ravenna, and other highlights of the Adriatic and Tyrrhenian Seas.

The day the show debuts is when the ship visits Siracusa, Sicily, with expected port times from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Onboard production show times are not yet announced, but there will likely be multiple performances that evening.

Guests arriving back to the ship in the later part of the day will want to hustle so they don’t miss the fun of the Tony Award-nominated musical.

It is also possible the production show may be showcased on multiple days on the same voyage, depending on guest demand and how full the three-deck Viva Theater is for each performance.

Signature Game Show and Other Entertainment to Debut Later

Another big production aboard Norwegian Viva is ‘Press Your Luck Live’ – a classic game show brought to vibrant life with a live audience and the opportunity for guests to participate and win big, if the whammys don’t have their way.

‘Press Your Luck Live’ follows the amazing success of the high-energy ‘Price is Right Live’ aboard Norwegian Viva‘s sister ship, the first-in-class Norwegian Prima that debuted in 2022. Onboard Norwegian Prima, game show contestants are selected from the theater’s audience and given the chance to play favorite games from the classic television show, prizes included.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

According to Norwegian Cruise Line’s website, ‘Press Your Luck Live’ will be available beginning September 16, 2023, while the ship is sailing a 10-night Greek Isles and Italy itinerary that departs on Wednesday, September 13 from Piraeus (Athens) on its way to Rome. Other key entertainment shows onboard are also showing delayed opening dates.

‘Icons’ is a concert experience covering six decades of hit music, to be showcased with live musicians in the Viva Theater with sing-a-long vibes. This show is noted to begin on September 20, 2023, during the same cruise as when ‘Press Your Luck Live’ will debut.

Two additional entertainment shows – Syd Norman’s Pour House and ‘Ocean Music Fest’ – will both debut in October on consecutive sailings, on October 9 and October 15, respectively.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Robert McGillivray / Cruise Hive)

It is possible that all projected premier dates may still be adjusted as entertainment teams are completed and appropriate props and technical equipment are finalized for each event.

In the meantime, the up to 3,099 guests (double occupancy) onboard each sailing of Norwegian Viva will still be able to enjoy various live musicians in different venues and comedians at The Improv at Sea on Deck 7.

The brand new ship’s other amazing features will also be available, including The Wave waterslide and The Drop and the Rush 10-story dry slides, tech-immersive miniature golf at Tee Time, the Viva Speedway 3-story go kart track, artwork along The Concourse, and much more.