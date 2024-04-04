Enhancements Revealed for Carnival Ship Now in Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise Line has released some exciting teasers about what the newly revamped Carnival Glory will feature when the ship completes her dry dock in mid-April. The ship is now in Cadiz, Spain, undergoing renovation and updates, with great new venues and a refreshment to welcome guests when the 21-year-old vessel returns to service.

Carnival Glory Dry Dock Plans

The 110,000-gross-ton, Conquest-class Carnival Glory is now undergoing dry dock refurbishment in Cadiz, Spain, and great enhancements are coming to the popular vessel since she began the dry dock on March 24.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald discussed the updates to Carnival Glory during a recent social media livestream on his popular Facebook page, noting that a number of great renovations are part of the dry dock plans.

One of the most important aspects of the ship’s upgrade is adding in ADA upgrades to improve accessibility onboard, which will be welcome news for travelers with limited mobility or other special considerations necessary to make cruising just as relaxing and fun as possible.

While exact details of the ADA adjustments haven’t been announced, this may include more accessible cabins, wider doorways, and similar updates. In particular, Heald noted that the ADA upgrades will be made to restrooms onboard.

The updates will include such refreshments as all new decking, new carpeting and upholstery in public areas, and all stateroom balconies redone with new windows, doors, and partitions.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship

Also in guest staterooms are new LED lighting upgrades, including bathroom nightlights, which not only improves the guest experience, but helps with the ship’s efficiency as well.

All of Carnival Glory’s pools are also having a new “beautification” which may include resurfacing, new colors, and accent decorations to create a fun vibe for swimmers and splashers of all ages.

“It’s going to look amazing,” Heald said. “It’s going to look [like] a beautiful, beautiful brand new ship.”

Behind-the-scenes technical updates, painting, hull cleaning, and other maintenance tasks are also frequently a part of dry dock renovations to keep ships operating as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

New Venues

Of special note is that when she welcomes guests again, Carnival Glory will feature the new Heroes Tribute Bar, a venue that debuted with Carnival Panorama in 2019 and is gradually being added to other ships – including new builds – as a signature space on the Carnival fleet.

“We are proudly putting these Heroes Bars on as many ships as we can,” confirmed Heald.

The Heroes Tribute Bar is a space that celebrates all veterans and active military service personnel, with patriotic décor, military memorabilia, and personal messages of thanks and appreciation.

Special pint glasses, as well as a new special “Heroes American Pale Ale” that was introduced on Veterans Day 2023, are available at the Heroes Tribute Bar, with part of the proceeds from sales supporting Operation Homefront.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Another new venue that will be added to Carnival Glory is the Dreams Photo Studio, which offers private photo sessions for incomparable cruise vacation memories.

Read Also: Most Recent Carnival Ship Dry Dock Update Details

Two other venues will be significantly refreshed and renovated – Camp Ocean, the youth space for cruisers ages 2-11, as well as the onboard video arcade, which will likely be updated with new game options to interest kids of all ages.

Carnival Glory‘s most recent refurbishment was a brief wet dock in late January and early February 2022, when some routine maintenance was completed as well as expanding the onboard casino and rebranding some public spaces.

Return to Service in Two Weeks

Carnival Glory is scheduled to welcome her first post-drydock guests with a 14-night, one-way transatlantic sailing leaving Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, April 18. The ship will visit Valencia and Malaga in Spain, the Canary Islands, and Bermuda on her way to Port Canaveral, where she will remain homeported through at least April 2026.

From Port Canaveral, the ship will offer alternating 3- and 4-night Bahamas sailings, great for quick getaways. The 4-night cruises will visit fun destinations such as Bimini, Princess Cays, and Nassau, depending on departure date, while the 3-night cruises will visit Nassau or Bimini, depending on the sailing date.

Beginning in July 2025, the ship will be one of the first to offer visits to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination now under construction. Celebration Key is included on both 3- and 4-night sailings, replacing other ports with the exciting new Bahamas-themed destination.