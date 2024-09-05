Engaged Couples Invited to Wed Onboard New Disney Cruise Ship

For betrothed couples looking for a magical and unique way to say “I do,” or married couples looking to renew their vows, Disney Cruise Line may have the perfect venue.

The new Disney Destiny, which is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany, is scheduled to enter service at the end of November 2025.

However, as soon as January 22, 2026, couples can host their wedding ceremony and celebration onboard the third Wish-class ship through Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons program.

The ship’s Grand Hall, which will feature a statue honoring Chadwick Boseman’s “Black Panther,” is the highlighted ceremony venue onboard – where the couple can be married by an officiant provided through Disney, which is included in the cost of the wedding.

The couple and their loved ones will then be invited to a private Cake & Champagne celebration to set their marriage off on a sweet start – with these venues able to accommodate up to 40 guests.

The festivities can then continue throughout the duration of the cruise – with the 4,000-passenger ship operating 4 to 5-night Bahamas sailings out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, primarily to Disney’s private island destinations: the original Castaway Cay and the new Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Speaking of which, guests who are looking for a more private ceremony or who have a higher guest count may also opt to say “I do” at The Wedding Pointe on Castaway Cay. This dreamy venue offers stunning ocean views, usually with the cruise ship in the background, and can accommodate up to 75 guests.

Couples who may be interested in a cruise wedding are encouraged to reach out to the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoon team prior to booking their sailing.

Early bookings for Disney Destiny open on September 6, 2024, but Disney wedding planners are already set to start planning.

What Does a Disney Cruise Line Wedding Include?

Getting married at sea – or in Disney’s theme parks around the world – is nothing new for the family-friendly brand.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoon division has helped plan and orchestrate unforgettable weddings, vow renewals, engagements, and honeymoons since 1992.

In addition to Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, all Disney Cruise Ships offer wedding venues – starting with the original Disney Magic and Disney Wonder and going all the way through the soon-to-enter service Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny.

View of Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

While many of the venues are similar across the fleet, such as the ability to wed in the Grand Hall, what makes the experience special is the unique storytelling that makes each ship a bit unique. In the case of Disney Destiny, this will be the “heroes and villains” theme.

Some of the cruise ships also offer exclusive venues. For example, Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream offer an indoor venue called Outlook and an outdoor intimate ceremony spot called Meridian Patio.

Disney weddings start at $4,000 for the fleet overall – or $5,000 for Disney Destiny’s atrium. According to The Knot, the average wedding in the United States comes out to $35,000 – so a cruise ship wedding may be a budget friendly option for couples who don’t want to break the bank.

Read Also: How Much Is a Disney Cruise?

The packages automatically include up to 16 guests, in addition to the couple, and come with a wedding planner, an onboard coordinator, a live musician to play during the ceremony (usually a pianist), and an officiant.

Additionally, the newlyweds get a Cake & Champagne celebration following the ceremony, personal fresh floral for the ceremony, professional steaming for the ceremony attire, a commemorative Disney Cruise Line wedding certificate, a complimentary meal at Palo (one of the ship’s adults-only fine dining venues), and more.

Marvel on Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

While this already covers a lot, there may be additional costs for couples who want to add extra floral touches to the venue or provide personal flowers for the wedding party and enhancements like upgraded wedding cakes. Adding more guests beyond the 16 included in the package also starts at $20 per person.

The only services not provided by the cruise line are photography and hair and makeup artists, but Disney’s wedding planners can provide a list of preferred vendors who are already well-versed in cruise ship weddings.

Additionally, couples should keep in mind that the cost of the wedding does not include the cost of the sailing for them or their guests – or their travel arrangements to get to and from the cruise port.