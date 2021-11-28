Eighth Princess Cruises Ship Restarts Operations

The Caribbean Princess has now set sail, becoming the eighth ship in the Princess Cruises fleet to welcome guests on board after the pandemic shutdown. The ship departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 28, 2021, starting a 7-night Eastern Caribbean getaway.

Caribbean Princess Restarts Operations

In a festive welcoming ceremony, the Caribbean Princess has officially greeted its first new passengers after the pandemic shutdown halted operations for the Grand-class vessel.

Alexander King and Jennifer Little were greeted by the ship’s senior officers and Princess Cruises President John Padgett during embarkation as they became the first guests to board the ship on November 28, 2021, beginning its momentous first voyage back in service.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“Caribbean Princess marks our eighth cruise ship to return to service and our teammates are thrilled to be serving our guests back onboard,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

The Caribbean Princess is now offering a choice of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, visiting popular ports of call including St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Cozumel, and Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas. Passengers can also opt to combine back-to-back cruises to create 14-day Eastern and Western Adventurer voyages.

Caribbean Princess debuted in 2004 and was last updated in May 2019. Her restart this month is the first time guests are able to experience numerous upgrades, enhancements, and innovations that were put in place during that renovation.

Photo Credit: Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

Padgett said, “This ship was our very first vessel to offer the innovative Princess MedallionClass Experience and features modernized venues and newly imagined spaces like The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone that offers a tremendous setting for the entire family.”

Caribbean Princess is the second Princess Cruises vessel to restart this month, following Enchanted Princess which resumed sailing on November 10.

Caribbean Princess is part of the Grand-class of ships for Princess Cruises, and can accommodate 3,140 guests in her 1,556 cabins, with 14 guest decks to explore and enjoy. Princess Cruises is currently offering amazing holiday sailings and special deals, and interested passengers can now choose Caribbean Princess for a memorable and enjoyable family vacation.

The ship now offers themed food and drink offerings to immerse guests in the destinations they visit, along with the Chocolate Journeys program. Other features onboard include Movies Under the Stars showcasing movies and sports events, the Princess Links 9-hole miniature golf course, original and innovative musical production shows, the Club Fusion nightclub, and more. Dedicated spaces, programs, and activities are also available for younger cruisers and teens.

Health Protocols on Princess Cruises

As Princess Cruises continues to bring additional ships into service, sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to embarkation and are able to present proof of vaccination.

All vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

Other health and sanitation enhancements onboard every Princess ship include MedallionClass touchless technology to minimize crowds and promote social distancing, face coverings required in some indoor spaces and popular venues, enhanced air filtration with upgraded HVAC systems, and plentiful hand sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout each ship.