Dry Dock Update on Carnival Cruise Line’s Additional Spirit-Class Ship

Carnival Cruise Line’s new addition, Carnival Luminosa, has entered dry dock, and progress is good. The vessel was handed over to Carnival from Costa Cruises just last week. Since the cruise ship entered the dry dock, the hull has been stripped, ready for her new livery, and her new name is already visible.

Carnival will make several other updates to her newest Spirit-class cruise ship, including bringing some of the most popular features and outlets loved by Carnival Cruise Line fans.

Carnival Luminosa Dry Dock Works Underway

Carnival Cruise Line is making quick work of the updates it plans to make to its newest cruise ship, Carnival Luminosa. Costa Cruises handed over the vessel to Carnival Cruise Line during an official handover ceremony in Palermo, Italy.

The Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo is the same that Carnival Cruise Line has used for several other vessels in the past year to bring the new livery to the fleet, which shows in the progress that has been made in the past couple of days.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Luminosa‘s paint has already been stripped from the front part of the vessel, and workers have been busy placing the new name on the hull. In the following days, workers will be busy putting a primer coat on the now bare hull, followed by a beautiful new livery.

The new paint scheme consists of a navy blue hull that swoops from the bow to close to the waterline, bordered by thin white and red lines. Carnival first introduced this livery on the fleet’s new flagship, Mardi Gras, and it has since been introduced to other Carnival ships.

Carnival Luminosa spent over a decade sailing for Costa Cruises; Carnival Corporation also owns the Italian cruise line. Fincantieri built the vessel at the Marghera Shipyard in Venice, Italy, in 2009.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

At 92,720 gross tons and with space for 2,826 guests, she is officially part of the Spirit-class ships popular with Carnival’s guests but also includes some of the features of the Vista-class ships. Many popular outlets from those ships will be installed onboard Carnival Luminosa in the coming weeks.

Carnival Luminosa Will Be a Feast of Recognition

She might have sailed for a different cruise line since 2009, but in just a few weeks, the first guests to board her in Brisbane, Australia, will be able to enjoy everything that has made the Spirit-class ships so popular over the years.

Deck two will be the center of attention for indoor activities, which includes the Luminosa Theater, which covers Deck one, Deck two, and Deck three forward. Here Carnival will feature its signature Playlist Productions performances.

Other outlets on deck two include Ocean Plaza and Plaza Bar, Bonsai Sushi Express, the Luminosa Casino and Bar, The Warehouse arcade games, Supernova Atrium, Guests services, and shore excursion desk, and nightlife options such as the Piano Bar 88 and Altair Nightclub, and the main dining room.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

On Deck three, guests will find the Limelight Lounge, JaveBlue Café, The Carnival Store, and the Alchemy Bar. Decks four through eight are reserved for guest accommodations. We find the Cloud 9 Spa, Lido Pool Area, RedFrog Rum Bar, the Lido Marketplace, Pizzeria del Capitano, and Ol’ Fashioned Barbeque on deck nine.

Deck ten is reserved for Camp Ocean and Night Owls, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Club O2, and the Sunset Bar. Deck 11 and 12 will be the place where kids can unleash their energy at the Outdoor Playground and will also be the place where the jogging track and basketball court are located.

Carnival Luminosa will sail her inaugural season in Australia, starting November 6. From May next year, Carnival Luminosa will be repositioning to Alaska. Homeporting from Seattle, Washington, Carnival Luminosa will offer guests 7-night cruises to Alaska.