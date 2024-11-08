Cruise NewsPort News

Dominica’s Cruise Season Opens With Bright Outlook for 2024-25

By Donna Tunney
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Cruise Ship Docked in Dominica
Cruise Ship Docked in Dominica (Photo Credit: Nancy Pauwels)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Following another record-breaking year for cruise arrivals, the Southern Caribbean island of Dominica officially opened its 2024-25 cruise season with a visit from Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit

The 2,200-guest ship called at the island’s Roseau Cruise Port during her November 2, 2024 Southern Caribbean Holiday cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dominica, not to be confused with the Dominican Republic, is located just south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique. The small island is a fast-growing cruise port, and expects a record 375,000 cruise guests to visit in 2024-25.

A total of 235 cruise calls are scheduled, including maiden visits from AIDA Cruises’ AIDAbella, Explora Journeys’ Explora II, Princess Cruises’ Sapphire Princess and Majestic Princess, and Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady.

The island’s 2023-24 season also was a record-breaker, with 306,601 cruise arrivals, which represents an 11% hike from a year earlier and a significant 62% increase compared with pre-pandemic 2019-20.

The 2023-24 season turned out even better than port officials had predicted. They estimated the island would welcome around 270,000 cruise guests. 

As we welcome the new cruise season, I am filled with excitement and pride for our beautiful island. The remarkable growth in our tourism sector reflects our team and partners’ dedication and hard work,said Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority

Each visitor gives us a chance to showcase Dominica’s rich culture, stunning scenery, and genuine hospitality. Together, we will create memorable experiences that inspire our guests to return and share their stories,added Williams

Cruise-tourism in 2023-24 was responsible for injecting about $20 million into the island’s economy through local businesses such as shops, restaurants, and tour operator vendors. Of the total 306,601 cruise arrivals, about 248,000 disembarked their ships, and more than half of that number booked shore excursions.

Known as “the Nature Island of the Caribbean,” Dominica is home to the pristine Morne Trois Pitons National Park, where three mountain peaks, small geysers, and mud ponds are among the natural resources cruisers can visit.

Read Also: When is the Best Time to Cruise the Caribbean?

Shore excursions offer adventure activities such as canyoning tours, whale-watching trips, river tubing, hot spring tours, and snorkeling, to name a few.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism has recently completed projects designed to improve visitor experiences, including road and walking trail upgrades, and new reception facilities. New improvements in accessibility are slated to be added in 2025.

Major Lines, Luxury Brands Embrace Dominica

In addition to Celebrity Summit, other notable ships slated to call at Roseau in November 2024 include Royal Caribbean’s 2,500-guest Vision of the Seas, the 684-guest Oceania Insignia, Holland America Line’s 2,100-guest Eurodam, Disney Cruise Line’s 2,700-guest Disney Magic, and Carnival Cruise Line’s 4,100-guest Carnival Venezia.

Celebrity Cruise Ship Docked in Dominica
Celebrity Cruise Ship Docked in Dominica (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

Several luxury ships also will visit the island in the upcoming winter season, such as Cunard’s 2,700-guest Queen Mary 2; Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 490-guest Seven Seas Navigator, 746-guest Seven Seas Grandeur and 700-guest Seven Seas Mariner; plus Wind Star’s 342-guest Wind Surf and 148-guest Wind Spirit.

Dominica is frequently included on Southern and Eastern Caribbean voyages. Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas, for example, features calls at Roseau on her 12-day cruise sailing roundtrip from Baltimore on November 9, 2024.

Besides Roseau, the ship calls at St. Croix, USVI; St. Maarten; St. Lucia; and St. Kitts.

Cunard’s iconic Queen Mary 2 will call at Dominica as part of her 13-day Caribbean Celebration voyage roundtrip from New York on December 21, 2024. The holiday voyage will call at Roseau on December 27, 2024, and additional port calls feature St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Kitts.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Donna Tunney
Donna Tunney
Donna Tunney is a travel news/feature writer and editor with 20-plus years covering cruise news, luxury travel, and Europe and UK destinations. A former staffer at Travel Weekly and at the USAToday Network, she also was a luxury travel columnist at Travel Market Report, and a cruise columnist at Sherman's Travel.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied