Disney’s First LNG Cruise Ship Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Disney Cruise Line announced a significant milestone today as construction started on its first out of three Triton-class LNG fueled vessels. Disney held a ceremony in the shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, for Disney Wish, where the vessel will be built.

Tradition with a Twist

The ceremony involving the laying down of the keel involved a mix of tradition and a new era in Disney’s history.

The traditional newly minted coin, which was placed underneath the keel, showed Captain Minnie, who made her debut aboard Disney Cruise Line ships in 2019 as part of a collection of initiatives aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry. Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line:

“As we look to the future with anticipation and excitement for continuing our legacy of creating magical vacations for families across the globe, we are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in the ship building process and to unveil Captain Minnie as the beloved character on the bow of the Disney Wish,”

The bow’s elegant filigree art, a hallmark of Disney Cruise Line vessels, includes an intricate scrollwork pattern reminiscent of the classic ocean liners of the 1930s. The portrait of Captain Minnie on Disney Wish’ hull adds just the right amount of Disney whimsy to the design!

During the ceremony, the coin was laid by Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive at Walt Disney Imagineering Germany:

“In maritime tradition, keel laying is the ceremonial beginning of the ship’s life. Today marked a momentous occasion for the Disney Wish, and I could not be more proud of our Imagineers, the cast and crew at Disney Cruise Line and the team at Meyer Werft, the shipyard in Germany, who are bringing this enchanting ship to life.”

Disney Goes Green

Disney Cruise Line plans on launching a total of three LNG-powered ships, making a dramatic move to greener and more efficient fuels. LNG is currently the cleanest maritime fuel available and one that has been in the limelight as the choice of fuel for Carnival Corporations Excellence class of ships.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Disney will also continue to feature the unique and beautiful Ocean Liner design, which it also features on its other vessels.

The three-story atrium of the Disney Wish will be a bright, airy and elegant space inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale. It will serve as the gateway to an unparalleled vacation filled with experiences designed especially for families. (Disney)

As the other Disney vessels are centered around a primary character portrayed as a statue within the atrium, the same will be for Disney Wish. The space known as the Grand Hall will be home to Cinderella. The famous character on the aft of the vessel will be Rapunzel, who can be seen painting the ship’s name.

Other details about the vessel remain elusive as Disney has been extremely quiet on the subject and leaked only a few details on the vessel. Disney Cruise director Ashley Long did announce today the cruise line is planning some major reveals in the upcoming days or weeks, so keep an eye out on Cruise Hive for the latest on Disney Wish.