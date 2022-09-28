Disney Wish Cruise Canceled Due to Hurricane Ian Port Closure

As Hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida’s cruise ports and is forecast to have a stronger impact on central Florida, including Orlando and Port Canaveral, Disney Cruise Line has canceled the September 30 sailing of their newest ship, Disney Wish.

Cruise Canceled

Guests had been alerted on Tuesday to the possibility of delays for Disney Wish, and Disney Cruise Line reached out to guests booked on the September 30 sailing via email late Tuesday evening to inform them of the cancelation as soon as the final decision was made.

“We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its projected path. We were hopeful that your sailing would occur as planned,” the email read. “However, due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida and the impact that it might have on port operations, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the September 30, 2022, sailing of the Disney Wish.”

Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral

The September 30 cruise was to have been a 3-night sailing to The Bahamas, calling on Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas.

All booked guests will receive a full refund, processed back to their original form of payment. As added compensation, guests will also receive 20% discount on any future Disney Cruise Line sailing, excluding holiday sailings or maiden voyages, valid for 24 months.

Guests who booked the now canceled Disney Wish cruise with a future cruise credit will have that credit returned and its expiration date will be extended 24 months.

Disney Cruise Line’s future cruise credits issued during the COVID-19 pandemic were scheduled to expire September 30, 2022, so this extension gives guests for this one sailing of Disney Wish extra time to redeem applicable credits.

Port Closed

Port Canaveral, Disney Wish‘s homeport, has been put under Condition Zulu, with gale force winds expected within 12 hours. This means the port is now closed to all marine traffic, and will not reopen until the storm has passed and port facilities and marine channels are inspected for damage to be sure they can reopen safely.

Disney Wish is currently sailing a 4-night Bahamian cruise that departed Port Canaveral on Monday, September 26, with visits to Nassau and Castaway Cay, plus a day at sea.

The ship was scheduled to return on Friday, September 30, but will now be delayed and will remain well away from Hurricane Ian’s potential influence.

Photo Credit: Rey Rodriguez / Shutterstock

The exact time for the cruise ship to return has not been determined, and will depend on the storm’s overall path and intensity, as well as any damage it may cause. Disney Wish could return to Port Canaveral either Saturday or Sunday.

Guests onboard the Triton-class vessel have been offered a complimentary internet package to adjust their post-cruise travel arrangements. Orlando International Airport ceased all operations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Melbourne Orlando International Airport plans to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Neither airport has given a timeline for reopening, as that will also depend on the storm’s movement and potential damage. Individual airlines will also make their own assessments, and travelers should contact their airline for rescheduling or cancelation options.

Other Disney Cruises

At this time, Hurricane Ian – a strong Category 4 major hurricane approaching the west coast of Florida – has no impact on any other Disney Cruise Line ships.

While Disney Fantasy is also homeported at Port Canaveral, that vessel is on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing that departed Saturday, September 24, and will not return until October 1, well after the storm has passed.

No other Disney cruise ships are sailing from Port Canaveral. Disney Dream is operating from Miami and Disney Wonder is operating from San Diego. Disney Magic is currently on a 12-night transatlantic sailing from Dover, England to New York as the ship repositions for fall and winter sailings.

Check Cruise Hive’s continually updated list of cruises and cruise ports impacted by Hurricane Ian for further information about the storm and its impact on cruise travel.