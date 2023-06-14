Disney to Add More Enhancements to 2023 Holiday Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has announced new enhancements for its 2023 “Very Merrytime” holiday sailings in November and December. Guests sailing during this very special time of year will enjoy brand new entertainment and activity offerings, favorite Disney characters in special seasonal attire, and much more.

New Festivities for Very Merrytime Cruises

Disney Cruise Line‘s “Very Merrytime” cruises will celebrate the holiday season with a variety of new onboard activities, merchandise, and more. The cruise line has announced several new offerings for these popular seasonal sailings, starting with two new interactive entertainment shows.

On the very first night of each holiday cruise, the ship’s atrium will be the focal point of setting sail for holiday fun with a tree-lighting ceremony. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy will lead guests in a sing-a-long of classic carols before a countdown to light the three-deck-high decorated tree.

Mickey and Minnie (Photo Credit: Kent Phillips / Disney)

As the tree lights up the celebration, it will also welcome the guest of honor for each cruise, none other than Santa Claus.

The second new holiday experience will be Mickey and Minnie’s Holiday Party, an on-deck festive occasion celebrating all types of togetherness and friendship with both classic and original holiday songs for a high-energy fete. The world’s most famous mouse couple will host the party, which will also be attended by other favorite Disney friends.

More New Holiday Experiences Onboard

While the tree-lighting and deck party are the biggest and most festive additions to Disney Cruise Line’s holiday lineup, they aren’t the only new celebratory experiences travelers will find on four of Disney’s cruise ships this holiday season.

The beloved Disney friends and characters onboard will be debuting new festive attire, perfect for seasonal selfies to showcase great memories. Even the ships themselves will be decked out with bows, holly, garland, and other festive decorations for the season.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Different themed activities and games will focus on a variety of holiday traditions, and carolers throughout the ship will be singing different contemporary versions of carols to highlight different holidays and cultural perspectives.

Read Also: What to Expect on a Christmas Cruise

Finally, food and beverage items, as well as specialty merchandise available only onboard, will have a holiday focus, giving guests magical holiday memories to cherish for many merry seasons to come.

Holiday Cruises With Disney

Disney Cruise Line’s “Very Merrytime” sailings are only available during November and December, and can be found aboard four of the line’s five ships on their various sailings.

Disney Magic, the line’s first vessel, will be offering “Very Merrytime” sailings from two homeports in 2023, initially with Baja and Mexican Riviera cruises from San Diego before moving to Galveston to offer Western Caribbean options.

Photo Credit: CreativeStudio79 / Shutterstock

Disney Dream will be offering 4- and 5-night holiday sailings from Fort Lauderdale, visiting top destinations in the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Both Disney Fantasy and the cruise line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, will be sailing from Port Canaveral during the holiday season, offering Eastern Caribbean, Western Caribbean, and Bahamas sailings depending on the ship and sailing date.

The fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, Disney Wonder, will be sailing in Australia and New Zealand during the holiday season and will have slightly different seasonal offerings to suit the Down Under festivities.