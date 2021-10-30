Disney Magic Resumes Sailings From the Cruise Capital of the World

After the ship successfully completed a season of Staycation holiday in the United Kingdom, Disney Magic welcomed her first guests onboard from her new homeport of PortMiami. The cruise capital of the world will be hosting the vessel for the foreseeable future.

Guests can enjoy a mix of 4- and 5-day cruises sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas, which almost all visit Disney’s Castaway Cay. Disney Magic is the second ship to resume operations from Florida; Disney Dream operates from Port Canaveral.

Disney Magic Returns to the US

Disney Magic was the first Disney Cruise ship to resume operations earlier this year when it set sail on a series of two, three, and four-night cruises out of Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle, and Tilbury. The highly popular Staycations ended a while ago, and since then, Disney Magic has made her way to PortMiami, where she welcomed just under 1,500 guests onboard this week.

Operating from Miami, the ship will offer guests a range of 4- and 5-day cruises to explore the Caribbean and Bahamas. This week, the vessel sailed on a 3-night voyage around the Bahamas with stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay. The 4-night cruises will feature the same ports of call and include a day at sea.

Photo Credit: Keith J Finks / Shutterstock.com

The 5-night Bahamas cruises will include a day at sea, two full days at Disney’s Castaway Cay, and a day in Nassau. The 5-night Caribbean cruises will set sail from Miami and visit Castaway Cay the next day. After that, it’s a day at sea, a day in Cozumel, Mexico, and concluding with another day at sea.

Completed in 1998, Disney Magic was the first cruise ship sailing for Disney Cruise Line. The 2,700 passenger vessel was built in Italy by Fincantieri and comes in at 83,338 gross tons.

Disney’s Return To Sailing

The cruise line has chosen to make a gradual return to operations for its four ships, which started with Disney Magic sailing in the United Kingdom. In the United States, Disney Dream sailed first, from Port Canaveral, on August 9.

Disney Fantasy resumed operations on September 11, also from Port Canaveral. All three ships are now sailing on a variety of Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Disney Wonder set sail earlier this month from San Diego, California, on October 1. The ship is sailing cruises along the Mexican Riviera. From November 19, she will be repositioning to Galveston, Texas, for a series of Western Caribbean cruises sailing to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Disney has implemented strict health and safety guidelines according to the Centers for Disease Control requirements under the Conditional Sailing Order. For all cruises, guests aged 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated and be prepared to take a COVID-19 test upon embarkation.

Also Read: Disney Cruise Line Will Sail the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in Early 2023

Younger guests are not required to be vaccinated but do have to show a pre-trip negative result of a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test for COVID-19.

The exception to this guideline is the repositioning cruise of Disney Wonder from Los Angeles to Galveston. For this cruise, Disney Cruise Line will accept only fully vaccinated individuals onboard.