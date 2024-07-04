Disney Cruise Ship Will Debut New Enhancements This Fall

It’s quite common for cruise ships to enter dry dock every few years to complete standard maintenance and ensure the vessels remain in good working order. But Disney Dream’s upcoming stint in Dry Dock, which will begin in mid-September 2024, won’t just be for routine maintenance.

Indeed, the 13-year-old cruise ship will re-enter service in October with some exciting new features onboard – in what is really the vessel’s first major remodel since she joined the Disney fleet in 2011.

Perhaps most exciting is the addition of the Fantastical Funnel Suite to the flagship of Disney’s Dream-class vessels. As the name suggests, this Dream Tower Suite will be housed inside of one of the ship’s two funnels.

Disney Dream Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: IevgenGluzhetsky / Shutterstock)

The luxurious accommodations will be two-stories tall and will be themed after the animated film “Fantasia,” which was released by Walt Disney Studios in 1940. More specifically, the suite will pay homage to Sorcerer Mickey from the famous “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” sequence in the film.

It’s unclear how much a stay in the snazzy new suite will cost, but it will likely be substantial. To put things in perspective, the 1,966-square-foot Concierge Wish Tower Suite onboard Disney Wish can cost more than $30,000 for a single sailing.

That said, guests who are staying in the 4,000-passenger vessel’s standard 88 suites—which are definitely more affordable than these one-of-a-kind suites—will also notice that their accommodations have been revamped.

Disney Dream Tower Suite

The Concierge Lounge, which is only accessible to suite guests, will be expanded and remodeled to pay homage to “Hercules,” the Disney classic that was released in 1997.

And of course, as a leading family friendly cruise line, the remodel wouldn’t be complete without upgrading the onboard youth areas.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club, which is meant for kids between the ages of 3 and 10, is getting a Marvel-themed makeover. Kids will be invited to Spider-Man’s state-of-the-art-lab to test and create new suit prototypes and training sessions for Spider-Man and other beloved heroes, who will be stopping by throughout their cruise.

Disney Dream Concierge Lounge

The tween club for kids ages 11-14, called Edge, is moving to a new home on Deck 5 and getting several exciting new features, including outdoor access to a ball pit and other recreational games, a lounge, and a dance floor.

Adding to the excitement for all ages, the 129,690-gross-ton vessel will also get a refreshed entrance, new treatment rooms for the spa, and a new Mexican quick-service dining option on Deck 11—easily accessible from the pools.

When Will Guests Get To Experience Disney Dream’s Upgrades?

Once Disney Dream completes her summer in Europe, she will remain across the pond to enter dry dock, where she will undergo general maintenance and the remodel.

Her final cruise of the summer season will be a 7-night British Isles cruise that embarks from Southampton, UK, on September 8, 2024.

The sailing will call on Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland; Liverpool, England; Cork, Ireland; and Portland, England; before returning to Southampton on September 15.

Disney’s third ship will then be out of service until her Transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, embarking on October 20, 2024.

The 13-night voyage will call on Vigo, Spain; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Lisbon, Portugal; and Lighthouse Point, Disney’s new private island destination in the Bahamas; before arriving at the vessel’s new Floridian homeport.

From Fort Lauderdale, guests will be able to take in Disney Dream’s new features during 3, 4, and 5-night cruises throughout the Bahamas.

While the beloved vessel will return to service a bit too late in the season to take part in Disney’s annual “Halloween On the High Seas” celebration, the new and improved cruise ship will be offering special “Very Merrytime Cruises” for Christmas from November 14, 2024, through December 26, 2024.