Disney Cruise Ship Restart Delayed and Longer Cruises Removed

Disney Cruise Line has released an update on the restart of operations out of Florida for the Disney Fantasy. The ship’s resumption is delayed, and sailings have been adjusted to become shorter.

The cruise line has made some changes for the Disney Fantasy cruise ship that was originally scheduled to resume cruise operations out of Port Canaveral on September 4, 2021.

The ship’s first sailing back has now been canceled and will instead kickstart sailings on September 11, 2021.

Those guests who have paid their booking in full for the canceled cruise have been offered the choice of a cruise credit that can be used on a future sailing or a full refund.

The guests who have not paid their booking in full will automatically receive a full refund.

Disney Fantasy’s initial sailings have also been adjusted from week-long sailings to shorter four-night offerings. The altered shorter cruises will only feature a single port of call, Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Sergey Kelin / Shutterstock.com

The cruise line is hoping to bring back cruises seven days and longer in October and will be providing a further update to guests before then. The new cruises will be open for booking on August 25.

Impacted Guests on the seven-night cruises that were departing on September 11, 18, 25, and October 2 will automatically be shifted over to the four-night sailings. The new options will have the same departure dates.

For guests who keep their departure date for the shorter cruises, Disney Cruise Line is providing a $400 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom. Any cost difference between the longer and shorter cruises will also be refunded.

Guests can also take advantage of a 25% discount that can be applied to a future cruise departing by September 30, 2022.

Disney Cruise Line Returns

Despite the delayed return for Disney Fantasy out of Florida, two other ships have already resumed operations. Disney Magic is already sailing short domestic cruises in the UK through the summer.

Disney Dream started cruises out of Port Canaveral on August 9 on three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas.

The cruise line continues to move forward with plans including Disney Magic and Disney Wonder that will resume in the U.S.