Disney Cruise Ship Leaves Port Canaveral After More Than 10 Years

Disney Cruise Line is underway on its ship-shuffle as it moves one vessel away from Port Canaveral to make space for its upcoming new cruise ship.

The Disney Dream arrived in Port Canaveral for the last time on Monday morning to disembark passengers before sailing to its new homeport, PortMiami.

Disney Dream has been based almost exclusively from Port Canaveral since January 2011, sailing on three-, four-, and five-night sailings to Castaway cay and Nassau. The reason for the shuffle is the imminent arrival of Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Disney Wish, on June 20.

Disney Starts Preparations For New Ship Arrival

Disney Dream sailed from Port Canaveral for the first time on January 26, 2011. Since then, the ship has sailed on hundreds of three-, four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay. The relationship between the port has come to an end now that Disney Dream has repositioned to PortMiami.

FAREWELL DISNEY DREAM: From the time you were born, you’ve called Port Canaveral home. The 11 years you’ve been part of our Port Family have been wonderous and magical, but you’re all grown up now and your time has come to make new memories. pic.twitter.com/XSvtrnZBFW — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) June 6, 2022

On Monday morning, June 6, the Disney cruise ship disembarked her last guests and set sail to Miami. From Miami, she sails on her first cruise today, a 4-night Bahamas cruise to her regular ports, Castaway Cay and Nassau.

According to local news, Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, said: “The Disney Dream will be leaving us on June 6, and the Disney Dream has always called Port Canaveral home. So, it’s heading down to Miami, and next year, it’s going to Europe – so that ship probably won’t be back for a while. It’s been a long stay since she was delivered about 10 years ago.”

The sister ship Disney Fantasy will continue to call Port Canaveral home.

First Miami, Then Europe

It will be a year of firsts for Disney Dream as she will be exploring further from May 2023. On May 7, 2023, she will cross the Atlantic towards Barcelona. In Europe, she will sail 7 to 11-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome, including stops in Greek ports such as Santorini and Mykonos.

Photo Credit: Duncan Cuthbertson / Shutterstock.com

Later on, there will be a series of voyages from Southampton sailing to a vast amount of ports in Europe, including Reykjavik, Iceland; Alesund; Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Nynashamn, Sweden; Fredericia, Denmark, and many more.

Disney Wish Arrival Imminent

Disney Dream is sailing from Miami this year because of the imminent arrival of Disney’s newest cruise ship, Disney Wish. The LNG-powered, 144,000 gross ton cruise ship will arrive in the port on June 20, between 4 AM and 7 AM at terminals 8 and 10.

Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com

Because Disney Wish is LNG-powered, there is no other option for the vessel to homeport in the United States. Port Canaveral is currently the only port in the US with LNG bunkering capabilities.

Disney Wish’s arrival is something that many people have eagerly awaited. Over the last two years, Disney Cruise Line has been slowly but surely building the anticipation for the vessel.

Some of the highlights that guests can expect onboard are a waterslide; the first Disney ride onboard one of the Disney Cruise ships. Kids will surely enjoy the world’s first Frozen-themed, theatrical dining experience where you’re magically transported to the enchanting Kingdom of Arendelle.