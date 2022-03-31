Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship Reaches Major Milestone

Disney Wish has officially reached a major milestone that brings her closer to her July debut, as the ship was moved from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, up the Ems River to a new location. This is where the ship will receive final outfitting details and begin sea trials before being turned over to Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Wish Nearing Completion

This relocation process, called a ship’s conveyance, is one of the final construction milestones before a vessel is complete. While Disney Wish had been significantly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted construction schedules, the ship will be the first new vessel for Disney Cruise Line in over 10 years.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

In mid-February, the ship was floated out for the first time and began its final outfitting. Since then, furnishings, interior paint, carpeting, and other details have been added to the vessel. Now, additional final details will be completed and the ship should be ready to begin sea trials in the coming weeks.

At this time, the ship will also begin to take on supplies and other materials to complete public spaces, and in the next few weeks, crew members will begin to arrive to become familiar with the ship and train in its spaces.

Disney Tantalizes With New Details

For the past several months, Disney Cruise Line has been slowly releasing new details about the highly anticipated ship, the first in the Triton class, which will be Disney’s largest vessels at 144,000 gross tons.

Disney Wish will feature elevated spaces with all the classic Disney magic, including luxurious materials and intricate details that bring the company’s signature fantasies to life on board. A reimagined telling of The Little Mermaid will debut exclusively on Disney Wish, and even classic, familiar spaces will be updated and expanded.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, for example, will feature new makeover options, including Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse looks and an Ariel makeover.

Expanded retail options will offer exclusive Disney merchandise available no where else but aboard Disney Wish, from high-end handbags and luxury jewelry to classic plush toys, Disney Cruise Line logo gear, and other souvenirs always popular with passengers.

Immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, as well as a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy, are also part of the ship’s new features.

Of particular interest to eager guests is the first-ever Disney adventure at sea, a fun-filled water experience featuring music, lighting and special effects as guests glide up, down, around, and off the side of the ship through 760 feet of twisting tubes.

Along the way they will see exclusive show scenes with popular Disney characters and breathtaking views of the ocean before splashing down into a lazy river.

Maiden Voyage in July 2022

Disney Wish will set sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida on July 14, 2022, and during her inaugural season the ship will offer 3- and 4-day itineraries to The Bahamas and Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Two more ships in the new Triton class have already been ordered. Initial plans have those new, as yet-unnamed ships debuting in 2024 and 2025.