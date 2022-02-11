Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship Leaves Construction Hall at Meyer Werft

Disney Wish achieved another important construction milestone on February 11, 2022, as the newest Disney Cruise Line ship floated out of the massive shipyard hangar at Meyer Werft for the first time.

The move marks the next construction phase as the shipyard starts preparations for final outfitting. By the end of March, she will sail down the Ems River for the finishing touches and the all-important sea trials.

Disney Wish Moves to Next Construction Phase

Despite the news that Disney Wish has been delayed significantly due to COVID-19, that does not mean the vessel is not moving through the various construction phases. The highly-anticipated cruise ship from Disney Cruise Line marked off one more step as she moved from the indoor ship construction hangar to the outfitting pier outside.

Disney Wish Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

The move had been scheduled to take place last weekend, but was rescheduled to February 11 due to unfavorable weather conditions in the area. Officials from the shipyard and Disney Cruise Line representatives were on hand to celebrate the maneuver in maritime tradition and had help from a special guest.

Read Also: Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Interactive Experience for Disney Wish

Captain Minnie Mouse supported the captain and tugs by attending the maneuver and welcoming Disney Wish as it left the shipyard hangar.

“We are pleased to have achieved another step toward completion of the ship with the undocking. It will then be the fifth ship Meyer Werft will have delivered in the Corona pandemic. We are convinced that the Disney Wish will surprise the cruise industry and Disney fans with some special features,” said Jan Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

The float out of the vessel can be seen below in its entirety and, in true Disney fashion, even included fireworks at around 55 minutes into the video.

Ready for Final Outfitting

Meyer Werft will now be focusing on preparing Disney Wish for the outfitting phase, where workers will be putting the final details in place. This includes furnishings, carpeting, final paint jobs, and more.

Then in March, she will be making the famous transfer over the Ems river. Although the shipyard has made no official announcements, the Lower Saxony State Office for Water Management, Coastal Protection, and Nature Conservation has already cleared the schedule for March 28, stating that the Ems barrage at Gandersum would be closed for a ship transfer.

Disney Wish Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

Disney Wish is the largest and newest cruise ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet and the 54th cruise ship to be built at the Meyer Werft. Despite a slight delay due to COVID-19, she is still a highly anticipated cruise ship.

The 144,000-gross-ton cruise ship will set new industry standards in all areas, including digital media, stage technology, and will be the first of three new Disney ships to feature low-emission LNG propulsion. She offers space for 4,000 passengers in 1,250 cabins.

Disney Wish is scheduled to make her maiden voyage on July 14, 2022. She will sail on a five-night cruise to the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. The inaugural season will have three- and four-night cruises to the same destinations from Port Canaveral, Florida.