Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship Begins Guest Sailings From Florida

The long awaited, highly anticipated new vessel from Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish, is setting sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral this afternoon, welcoming passengers for the first time.

The Triton-class vessel is the first new ship for the magical cruise line in more than a decade, and replaces Disney Dream at the central Florida homeport after the older vessel moved to Miami in early June.

Disney Wish Officially Welcoming Guests

Disney Wish arrived at Port Canaveral with great fanfare on Monday, June 20, 2022, but despite her presence, it isn’t until July 14 that she has welcomed guests.

First, the ship was officially christened with a star-studded, high-tech ceremony on July 2, which included dances and other performances, speeches, blessings, the traditional champagne bottle breaking, music, and fireworks, as well as appearances by the ship’s ceremonial godchildren.

Disney Wish in Port Canaveral (Photo courtesy: Port Canaveral)

For more than a week, the vessel has been undergoing preparations for its first guests, including ensuring onboard crew staffing was complete, stocking supplies, and continued training and other final details, as well as limited, invitation-only media exposure.

On July 13, Disney Cruise Line and Port Canaveral representatives exchanged plaques to mark the inaugural sailing, a long-standing tradition whenever a new vessel officially begins sailing from a new homeport or visits a new port of call for the first time.

“Welcome home Disney Wish! May you have fair winds and following seas for all your sailings!” Port Canaveral said in a Facebook post after the ceremony.

Maiden Voyage Itinerary

Disney Wish‘s first sailing is a 5-night itinerary, visiting Nassau as well as Disney Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Guests will also have plenty of at-sea time to explore the new ship’s amazing features.

After this first sailing, the ship will begin offering 3-4 night cruises to The Bahamas, which are always popular getaways from Florida. For Disney cruises, many travelers also pair these cruises with visits to the company’s signature theme parks in Orlando, just an hour’s drive from Port Canaveral, creating a complete, once-in-a-lifetime Disney getaway.

Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral

Disney Wish has a beautiful day for her maiden sailing, with picturesque clear blue skies and temperatures predicted to reach 89 degrees later in the day. Rain is somewhat possible later in the day, as is common in Florida during the summer, but is not likely until after the ship departs.

If the skies remain clear, passengers onboard may even get an extra special treat later in the evening after the ship has left Port Canaveral, as there is a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch planned for 8:44 p.m., and such launches are visible for many miles, particularly for ships at sea with unobstructed views.

Everything Guests Could Wish For

Disney Cruise Line is well known for its attention to detail, which creates an immersive, magical sailing experience for passengers, and Disney Wish is poised to continue that tradition.

Disney Wish has phenomenal experiences awaiting guests onboard, including exclusive new makeovers in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, a reimagined telling of “The Little Mermaid” developed just for Disney Wish, the fairytale castle-inspired, three-storey Grand Hall, and immersively themed dining options including a summer picnic with characters from Frozen.

Adults can look forward to their own relaxing venues onboard, still infused with subtle Disney magic. These include specialty craft beers, spa treatments, and Quiet Cove, an adults-only secluded district with an infinity pool, whirlpools, an open-air bar, and a poolside café.

For guests who want souvenirs of their magical cruises, exclusive options are available in Disney Wish‘s retail boutiques, with everything from Pandora jewelry to Disney collectibles, Disney Cruise Line themed souvenirs, costumes, and much more.

The 144,000-gross-ton ship can welcome as many as 4,000 guests in 1,254 staterooms, with 1,555 crew members on hand to provide spectacular service and magical memories.

Cruise Hive welcomes Disney Wish into service, with hopes that she always has smooth and safe sailings for the ship, crew, and every passenger whose Disney cruise wishes come true.