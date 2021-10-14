Disney Cruise Line Will Sail the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in Early 2023

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it will make a return to cruise destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in early 2023. Disney cruise ships will offer enchanting itineraries including out of Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, Galveston, and San Diego.

Exciting Disney Cruises Coming in 2023

Two Disney vessels will be sailing to the Bahamas and the Caribbean in early 2023 out of Port Canaveral, Florida. The newest addition to the fleet, Disney Wish will offer three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and the cruise line’s private island of Castaway Cay.

The second ship to be sailings from the port is Disney Fantasy, which will begin the year with seven-night sailings to several favorite destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Disney Fantasy will also offer a one-time eight-night voyage that includes two days in Bermuda.

Photo Credit: Duncan Cuthbertson / Shutterstock.com

Disney Dream will be sailing on four- and five-night cruises to locales including Grand Cayman, Nassau, Castaway Cay, and Cozumel, Mexico out of Miami. There will also be a special five-night cruise that includes two stops at Castaway Cay.

In January and February, the Disney Magic will sail from Galveston, Texas, on a variety of four-, five-, six- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Ports of call include Grand Cayman as well as Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Disney Magic will be sailing from New Orleans in February and March 2023. The vessel will offer four-, five- and six-night itineraries including calls at Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

When it comes to Disney cruises from the U.S. west coast, Disney Wonder will be leading the way out of San Diego, California. In April and May 2023, the ship will offer cruises to Baja, Mexico, and the Mexican Riviera. There will be a range of itineraries between three- and seven nights.

There will be calls at Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, depending on which cruise. However, for the week-long cruises from San Diego, they will include Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

The cruise line has already resumed operations this year and all ships in the fleet are currently back in service. However, there are still protocols in place to protect guests and a number of port limitations. Hopefully, by early 2023 the situation will be more back to normal.