Disney Cruise Line Updates Vaccine Requirements on Sailings to the Bahamas

Following other cruise lines, Disney Cruise Line has updated its vaccine requirements on sailings to the Bahamas starting from September 3, 2021. This brings its protocols in line with the Bahamas so that Disney can continue with calls in the region, including its private island.

Disney Cruise Line is making changes to its protocols so that cruises can continue in the Bahamas, and it complies with the new requirements issued by the Government of the Bahamas.

Starting from September 3, 2021, the cruise line will require all guests 12 years old and over to be fully vaccinated. The updated requirements will remain in place until November 1, 2021, and applies to sailings to the Bahamas, including its private island of Castaway Cay.

Here’s what the cruise line says in its advisory that was updated on August 24: “For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021 until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Also Read: CDC Increases Travel Advisory for Two Popular Cruise Destinations

Disney is still following the guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and guests are classed fully vaccinated 14 days after their final dose. Proof of vaccination must be provided to the cruise line no later than 24 hours before the ship departs. No proof means being denied to embark on the cruise ship.

Disney Cruise Line is still allowing those under the age of 12 to sail, but they will have to have a negative PCR test taken between five days and 24 hours before departure. A further test will take place at the terminal before being allowed on board.

This will no doubt impact many guests who booked on a Disney through October 2021. The cruise line is allowing guests to modify their sail date or cancel the booking without any cancellation fees. Guests are being sent communication, including details on changing their bookings.

Photo Credit: Sergey Kelin / Shutterstock.com

The updated requirements for sailings to the Bahamas from September 3 until November 1 will impact two cruise ships. Disney Dream is already operating cruises to the Bahamas. The ship restarted operations out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 9 and is now making calls to Nassau and Castaway Cay on three- and four-night sailings.

Disney Fantasy will resume cruises on September 11 with four-night sailings also out of Port Canaveral. These initial cruises will only include calls to its private island of Castaway Cay, which the new Bahamas requirements also apply. The vessel was originally set to resume on September 4, but that was canceled, and the sailings changed to shorter four-day offerings.

The situation remains fluid as cruise lines continue to adjust their protocols to ensure guests and crew remain safe. Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have already updated their measures following the emergency order from the Bahamas.