Disney Cruise Line Updates Testing Protocols for All But One Ship

Following the trend in the past month of gradually easing vaccination and pre-cruise testing requirements, Disney Cruise Line has updated its protocols for passengers.

The update was published on the cruise line’s Know Before You Go page on Monday, August 29, 2022, and booked guests received an email with the revised information.

No Testing for Fully Vaccinated Guests

As of September 23, 2022, guests setting sail aboard four of Disney Cruise Line’s ships – Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Wish – no longer need to take a pre-cruise COVID-19 test if they are already fully vaccinated.

All guests ages 12 and older are required to be fully vaccinated to sail with Disney Cruise Line, and it is highly recommended – though not required – that younger guests also be fully vaccinated as well.

Unvaccinated guests age 11 and younger will still need to submit a negative test result taken 1-3 days prior to embarkation. There will no longer be a second test required at the terminal on embarkation day as of September 23.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

The exception is on back-to-back sailings. Between consecutive cruises, unvaccinated guests will still need to take another COVID test before the second cruise sets sail, and this will be paid for by Disney Cruise Line. These updated testing protocols only apply to sailings departing from U.S. homeports.

All four vessels are scheduled for U.S. departures from September 23 – Disney Wonder will be offering 3-7 night sailings from San Diego; Disney Fantasy will be sailing 6-8 night itineraries from Port Canaveral; Disney Dream will be offering 3-5 night cruises from Miami, and the brand new Disney Wish will be sailing 3-4 night cruises from Port Canaveral.

Guests booked aboard any Disney cruise must upload their proof of vaccination and/or test results, as applicable and regardless of age, prior to sailing on Inspire Diagnostics “Safe Passage” website. This must be by midnight prior to embarkation day (11:59 p.m. Friday night for cruises departing on Saturday, for example), or guests may not be cleared to sail.

It is also recommended that guests bring a paper copy of all their documentation – vaccination status and test results – to the embarkation port, in case of discrepancies or wireless difficulties that could delay embarkation.

What About Disney Magic?

Disney Magic is not included in this pre-cruise testing change for the time being, as the ship – the oldest in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet – will be sailing in Europe through the end of September, when she arrives in New York for fall and winter sailings to Bermuda and Canada.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Because both Bermuda and Canada maintain stricter protocols at this time, pre-cruise testing and other enhanced requirements will remain in place aboard Disney Magic.

Cancelation an Option

Guests who prefer not to sail at this time due to the eased restrictions can request a cancelation and full refund of their cruise fare for any voyages aboard Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, or Disney Wish, with no Disney-imposed cancelation fees.

This only applies to sailings from September 23, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Guests considering this option should also note that airline, hotel, or travel insurance cancelation policies will differ and any fees from those organizations are not covered by Disney Cruise Line.

Any requests for cruise modifications or cancelations must be made no later than September 12, 2022. Any changes made after that time will be subject to the cruise line’s standard cancelation policies.