Disney Cruise Line Updates Northern Europe Itineraries for Two Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has provided an update on two upcoming Baltic sailings of Disney Magic, with multiple port changes for the Northern Europe itineraries. The two impacted sailings are scheduled to depart Dover (London) on July 30 and Copenhagen on August 10.

Dramatic Changes to Disney Magic Itineraries

According to the Disney Cruise Line Blog, the changed itineraries have been radically altered with multiple port changes. This comes after both sailings initially had St. Petersburg, Russia, removed from their schedules earlier this year.

At that time, the port call in St. Petersburg was adjusted to a day at sea, with the note that additional revisions to the itineraries were likely. Now, all the remaining ports of call on each itinerary have also been altered.

The 11-night cruise, July 30 departure from London was to have visited Tallinn, Helsinki, Nynashamn, and Riga. Now, all of those ports have been replaced with Zeebrugge, Oslo, Skagen, Warnemunde, Stavanger, and Frederica.

Photo Credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

The call on Amsterdam on July 31 is unchanged, as is the ship’s scheduled arrival in Copenhagen on Wednesday, August 10.

The next sailing, a 7-night Northern Europe itinerary departing Copenhagen on August 10, has also been completely revised. The original ports of call, Tallinn, Helsinki, and Stockholm, have all been removed.

Disney Magic will now visit Oslo, Gothenburg, Alesund, and Frederica during that sailing instead. The embarkation and debarkation schedules have not changed.

Why So Many Changes?

A great number of Northern European itineraries have been altered in recent weeks, with port adjustments and schedule changes from multiple cruise lines. This comes about due to regional concerns as well as health and safety protocol requirements in different countries.

Read More: Disney Cruise Line Releases Protocols for Summer European Sailings

Cruise lines often adjust itineraries, switching schedules for several reasons. If a port of call may be considered unsafe due to local conflicts, civil unrest, or increased crime rates, a cruise line may choose to visit a more stable port instead.

Photo Credit: RaksyBH / Shutterstock

Similarly, ports of call can be adjusted if weather conditions aren’t safe.

Other reasons to change ports of call include overcrowded port schedules, unavailable pier facilities due to repair or renovation work, or ship operations that may require different docking procedures or shorter distances to travel because of propulsion issues.

Disney Cruise Line has not elaborated on why Disney Magic‘s Northern European sailings have been so radically altered, but it is likely due to scheduling conflicts or crowding at port facilities with so many cruise lines making similar itinerary changes.

Exploring Northern Europe With Disney Magic

Regardless of the ports visited, cruise travelers are sure to have unforgettable sailings aboard Disney Magic. The 83,338-gross-ton ship has a guest capacity of 1,750 passengers at double occupancy, but can accommodate up to 2,713 guests when fully booked.

Multiple shore tour options will be available to guests at every port of call, immersing travelers in the unique cultures, history, and art of Northern Europe, with many opportunities to make magical memories.

The ship, which entered service as the very first Disney Cruise Line vessel in 1998, encompasses all the wonderment expected aboard a Disney sailing, with features such as the AquaDunk waterslide, dazzling live shows and music, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for enchanted makeovers, decadent dining including the signature Animator’s Palate restaurant, and much more.

Along the way, 945 international crew members provide extra magic for each vacation, bringing the Disney experience alive for every guest, everywhere in the world.