Disney Cruise Line Update on Next New Ship and Bahamas Destination

During this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, the name of the next new cruise ship for Disney Cruise Line was revealed as Disney Treasure. During the presentation, new cruise destinations were announced, and new renderings of the cruise line’s new private destination in the Bahamas.

Disney Treasure

At this year’s Disney’s D23 event in California, it was announced by Disney Parks chair D’Amaro, that Disney Cruise Line’s next new vessel will be named Disney Treasure. The new ship will become the sister ship to the current Disney Wish at 144,000 gross tons and a guest capacity of 4,000.

D’Amarao teased the Disney Treasure’s main atrium, named the Grand Hall. The cruise line says on its new dedicated ship page, “This magical gathering space draws from the enchanting influences of Asia and Africa, and is graced by the statues of Aladdin and Jasmine.”

The new vessel is being constructed at the popular Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany and once completed in 2024, it will become the new flagship. Another identical class Disney ship is also scheduled to join the fleet in 2025. When Disney Treasure arrives, it will increase the Disney fleet to six ships.

Guests can already enjoy a similar experience onboard the Disney Wish, which entered service in July 2022 and currently offering sailings out of Port Canaveral in Florida, the home base for Disney Cruise Line.

As we get closer to the arrival of the Disney Treasure, the cruise line will release further details, including itineraries and onboard features. there are also some major construction milestones, such as the keel laying ceremony and floating out onto the water for the very first time.

Disney to Sail in Australia and New Zealand

Guests do not just have another new Disney cruise ship to look forward to, but also new destinations to choose from. Disney announced that for the first time, the cruise line will offer sailings in Australia and New Zealand.

Disney Wonder will be the lucky vessel to offer these limited sailings beginning in late October 2023. The ship will also sail reposition cruises, which will sail the South Pacific, including Fiji and Samoa, for the first time for Disney Cruise Line.

Progress on Disney’s Bahamas Destination

And finally, even more news coming from Disney D23 Exp, as new renderings have been released on Disney Cruise Line’s new private destination in the Bahamas Lighthouse Point, located on Eleuthera island.

It was confirmed that progress continues on the island and that the new private destination, just for Disney Cruise line guests, will be full of natural beauty, rich culture, and some Bahamas inspiration.

Lighthouse Point was originally scheduled to be nearing completion, but due to the global pandemic, that was all delayed. The development was first reported in 2019, and in the summer of 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the project was still moving forward.

This comes as Disney already operates its popular Castaway Cay private island, which is also located in the Bahamas.