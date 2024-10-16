Disney Cruise Line Unveils San Fransokyo Street on Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line has announced highly anticipated details for its new ship, the 6,700-passenger Disney Adventure, on October 16, 2024, showcasing seven themed areas around Disney, Pixar, and Marvel films.

One of its exciting additions will be San Fransokyo Street, a family entertainment area that will be an interior centerpiece of the 208,000-gross-ton ship.

Inspired by the animated world of “Big Hero 6,” by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the immersive space will blend elements of San Francisco and Tokyo into a bustling cityscape.

This real-city-like atmosphere will get a dose of true Disney imagining and feature interactive games, shops, trolley stops, street cafes, and cinemas, all set in a faux-industrial environment highlighted by bright neon signs and graffiti art.

Tweens and teens will have their own hidden hangout spaces hidden behind storefronts like Vibe Records for ages 14 to 17 and Edge of the Bay Café for tweens aged 11 to 14. Each kid-only clubhouse will offer games, movies, and group activities to help kids make friends while sailing.

The area will also include Baymax Cinemas, showing both new and classic Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm movies across four different theaters throughout the day with the Alley Cat Café, based on Aunt Cass’s bistro from the film, offering snacks and beverages from popcorn and candy to light bites and sodas.

Passengers here will also have the chance to meet Baymax, the beloved healthcare companion robot from “Big Hero 6.”

High-Tech Fun and Games

An additional highlight of San Fransokyo Street will be Big Hero Arcade, a gaming lounge with a variety of high-tech games, many inspired by the “Big Hero 6” characters. The arcade will be accessible via an industrial-style railway underpass.

Each game station in the arcade will highlight one of the “Big Hero 6” team members. For example, Super Fred Kaiju Chaos will let players don Fred’s super-jumping battle suit, while Go Go Racers, inspired by Go Go Tomago, will force them to use body movements to match increasing speeds and rhythms in the fast-paced racing simulator.

Disney Adventure Cruise Ship

Other games include Honey Lemon Chem-Ball Blast, where guests use “explosive” fashion accessories in a competition to fire bubbles and create chemical chain reactions within Honey Lemon’s chemistry lab.

Meanwhile, in Wasabi Speed Slice, players will wield Wasabi’s laser-induced plasma blades to slice through obstacles that test precision and agility.

The arcade’s main feature will be Hiro Training Zone, an immersive training simulator built by the film’s boy genius, Hiro Hamada. This full-body experience allows groups of four to work together to dodge obstacles and test their hero skills across a high-tech gaming floor.

Disney Adventure, originally constructed as the Global Dream by Genting Hong Kong, is receiving a full Disney makeover at Meyer Werft shipyard in Wismar, Germany. It is slated to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet in December 2025, sailing out of Singapore for its inaugural voyage.

The cruise line has been revealing a number of family-friendly amenities, including its upper deck Marvel Landing, Toy Story Place, and “Moana”-inspired Wayfinder Bay.