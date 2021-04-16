Disney Cruise Line UK Staycation Departures Pushed Back

There has been a lot of anticipation for Disney Cruise Line’s recently announced UK staycations this summer. However, a lot has been going on with Disney removing details and now announcing its offerings but with altered dates, including when they open for booking.

The UK is the first major cruise market to reopen since cruise lines first started to suspend operations back in March 2020. Domestic cruising in the UK opens from May 17, and the framework for opening international cruising has already been released.

Disney Makes Changes to UK Offerings

UK residents are ready to travel once again this summer as the country continues a successful vaccine rollout. And that includes heading out on a Disney staycation cruise out of Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Tilbury on the Disney Magic.

Towards the end of March, the cruise line announced that it would soon be offering a range of new UK 2, 3, and 4-day domestic sailings going on sale in April. In the second week of April, Disney released details on its staycation itineraries along with dates from all four British ports.

Related: Disney Cruise Line Makes Changes to UK Domestic Sailings

Since then, things have gotten a little confusing, with Disney deciding to remove the wording on its main Disney Magic staycations page of Newcastle and Tilbury. The page that originally detailed the itineraries and that cruises would open for general booking on April 19 was also removed.

Photo Credit: Benson Truong / Shutterstock.com

Disney has been making some changes by adjusting some itinerary dates and moving the date for when bookings open to April 30, 2021. For Platinum and Gold members, bookings open on April 28. For Silver members, the bookings open up on April 29. the advanced dates can only be booked via a special phone number.

Here are the sailing dates for Disney Magic:

Liverpool: Select dates from 15 – 30 July 2021, for 2-, 3- and one 4-night sailings

Southampton: Select dates from 4 – 30 August 2021, for 2-, 3- and limited 4-night sailings

Newcastle: Select dates from 3 – 11 September 2021, for 2- and 3-night sailings

London Tilbury: Select dates from 14 September – 1 October 2021, for 2- and 3-night sailings

The cruises out of Newcastle were originally set for departure between June 29 and July 9 but departures have now been pushed back to September. The Tilbury (London) departures were originally scheduled between June 11 and June 25 bot those have now been pushed back to start from mid-September. Departures for Southampton and Liverpool are mainly the same.

Photo Credit: Keith J Finks / Shutterstock.com

Below is the complete list of departures and itinerary details for the Disney Magic from each homeport:

Liverpool, England

With convenient transportation links, Liverpool is known for its historic sites, celebrated architecture, fabulous food and rock and roll! Depart on 2-, 3- and limited 4-night cruises on selected dates from 15th July to 30th July.

2-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Liverpool:

18th July

Day 1: Departure from Liverpool, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Return to Liverpool, England

3-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Liverpool:

15th July, 20th July, 27th July, 30th July

Day 1: Departure from Liverpool, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Return to Liverpool, England

4-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Liverpool:

23rd July

Day 1: Departure from Liverpool, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Return to Liverpool, England

Photo Credit: Igor_Koptilin / Shutterstock.com

Southampton, England

One of England’s major ports, Southampton has been called Britain’s “Gateway to the World” and offers everything from a fascinating history to modern art. Depart on 2-, 3- and limited 4-night cruises on selected dates from 4th August to 30th August.

2-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Southampton:

4th August, 16th August, 18th August, 30th August

Day 1: Departure from Southampton, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Return to Southampton, England

3-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Southampton:

6th August, 13th August, 20th August, 27th August

Day 1: Departure from Southampton, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Return to Southampton, England

4-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Southampton:

9th August, 23rd August

Day 1: Departure from Southampton, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Return to Southampton, England

Photo Credit: A-photographyy / Shutterstock.com

Newcastle, England

From its engineering marvels to its scenic gardens, Newcastle is one of England’s greatest cultural centres, and easy to reach from Glasgow and Edinburgh. Depart on 2- and 3-night cruises on selected dates from 3rd September to 11th September.

2-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Newcastle:

6th September, 11th September

Day 1: Departure from Newcastle, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Return to Newcastle, England

3-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from Newcastle:

3rd September, 8th September

Day 1: Departure from Newcastle, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Return to Newcastle, England

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

London Tilbury, England

Situated on the north shore of the River Thames, Tilbury (aka ‘the quay to the capital’) is less than 30 miles away from the iconic sights and sounds of London. Depart on 2- and 3-night cruises on selected dates from 14th September to 1st October.

2-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from London Tilbury:

20th September, 22nd September, 27th September, 29th September

Day 1: Departure from Tilbury (London), England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Return to Tilbury (London), England

3-Night Disney Magic at Sea UK Staycation Sailing from London Tilbury:

14th September, 17th September, 24th September, 1st October

Day 1: Departure from Tilbury (London), England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Return to Tilbury (London), England

For UK Residents Only

The new offerings from Disney Cruise Line are only available to UK residents. The cruise line does not currently require any guests to be fully vaccinated and that makes sense due to many kids. However, there will be strict health measures in place and there be a need for a negative test.