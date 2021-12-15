Disney Cruise Line to Sail from Port Everglades Year-Round

Disney Cruise Line and Port Everglades in Florida announces that a new agreement has been completed to use the port as a second year-round homeport for the cruise line. In November, the news first broke that the cruise line was going to homeport from Port Everglades, but now, the agreement has officially been completed and confirmed.

First Disney Ship to Homeport from Fall 2023

After completing an agreement to homeport year-round from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Disney Cruise Line is expanding its offerings. An event to announce and complete the agreement was attended by The Broward County Commission and Disney Cruise Line’s President Thomas Mazloum.

“As we expand our fleet of ships and introduce innovative new cruise experiences, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the magic of Disney to Port Everglades,” said Mazloum. “With a dedicated, specially designed cruise terminal for our guests, we look forward to creating magical memories starting the moment they arrive at this exciting new homeport.”

It’s a 15-year agreement that will see one Disney cruise ship based from the port from fall 2023. There will be a second ship based from Port Everglades seasonal in 2025. The partnership includes a minimum of 10.6 million passenger movements and three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements.

“We are diversifying our cruise portfolio and will have three major cruise companies sailing from Port Everglades, which will strengthen visitor numbers in support of our hospitality and tourism industry in Broward County,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “I extend a special thanks to our County Administrator Bertha Henry and our County Commissioners for their faith and trust. All we need is a little pixie dust to transform Terminal 4 and Disney is ready to sail.”

Photo Credit: Broward County’s Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line will operate its operations from Terminal 4, but it’s not yet known which ship will be based from the port. With Disney’s primary homeport of Port Canaveral at just a three-hour drive north, it will be a welcome expansion for the company that’s heavily invested in Florida.

“Disney is a big name that will bring big business to Broward County,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “We welcome everyone under the sun, and Disney Cruise Line is an excellent fit for our inclusive, family friendly destination.”

Disney Cruise Line has not yet revealed which cruise ships will sail from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, so do keep checking all the latest updates for when those details come out. For now, Disney continues to operate its entire fleet as all ships are now back in service, including out of Port Canaveral, Miami, and San Diego.