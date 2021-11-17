Disney Cruise Line to Require Vaccinations for Ages 5 and Up

Disney Cruise Line announced today that all cruisers ages 5 and up will be required to be fully vaccinated for cruises setting sail on January 13, 2022 or later. This is an update to the cruise line’s current vaccination protocols, which only require the vaccine for guests ages 12 and older.

With the protocol change, parents will need to decide quickly about vaccinating their children or risk not being able to sail with Disney Cruise Line. According to the Disney Family Cruises website, “Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This will be a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and up for sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022.“

Disney Cruise Line accepts the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines. To be fully vaccinated according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the first dose of a single-dose vaccine or the second-dose of a two-dose vaccine must be administered at least 14 days before a cruise passenger’s sailing date.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

This means that guests aboard Disney cruise ships should have their eligible children fully vaccinated no later than December 30, 2021. Since many COVID-19 two-dose vaccines must have the second shot administered 3-4 weeks after the first dose, children should have their initial vaccination as soon as possible to meet this deadline.

Also Read: Disney Cruise Line Adds Port Everglades as Year-Round Homeport

Guests of any age who are not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (at the guest’s expense) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test. Disney Cruise Line does not accept rapid antigen tests.

Other Health Protocols on Disney Cruise Line

In addition to the expansion of the vaccine mandate, Disney Cruise Line has a variety of other health and safety protocols in place on board its ships.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” Disney says on its website. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place on Disney ships, with particular attention to high-touch spaces such as children’s areas and passenger staterooms.

New air circulation and purification measures are in place, and all guests (ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19) are required to wear face coverings indoors, except when in their staterooms or actively eating, drinking, or taking a photo while stationary and maintaining an appropriate physical distance. Reduced ship capacity, extra hand sanitizing stations, and prioritizing physical distancing are other measures currently in use on Disney ships.

Where Disney is Cruising

All four of Disney’s cruise ships have resumed operations and are bringing seagoing magic to eager passengers. Disney Dream began sailing again on August 9 from Port Canaveral, while Disney Fantasy also resumed sailing from Port Canaveral on September 11.

Disney Wonder began sailing from San Diego on October 1, while Disney Magic set sail from Miami on October 28. Disney Wonder is moving to Galveston to restart from that embarkation port on November 19, and will then move to homeport at New Orleans beginning February 2, 2022.