Disney Cruise Line to Join Thanksgiving Day Parade With Disney Wish Float

Disney Cruise Line will be sailing down 34th Street to Macy’s Herald Square on November 25 as the cruise line is all set to join in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City.

The cruise line will be joining in with a brand-new cruise ship float, christened “Magic Meets the Sea,” which has been inspired by Disney’s newest ship, Disney Wish, which is scheduled to sail next year in summer.

Magic Meets the Sea in New York City

A ship sailing down the streets of New York will be a sight to be seen during the thanksgiving parade on November 25. The vessel, which has a magical and imaginative design, offers onlookers a first glimpse of what to expect when Disney Wish launched during the summer of 2022.

The float will not be alone; alongside it will be 15 favorite Disney friends representing the stories, fairy tales, and experiences onboard the cruise line’s exciting new ship.

Disney Wish Float (Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney figures that will be featured include Mickey Mouse, who will be the Captain of the ship; Princess Tiana, the figurehead of a new interactive adventure; Aladdin and Jasmine, the stars of a new broadway-style show onboard; and of course, Cinderella, beautiful bronze statue will grace the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall onboard Disney Wish.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a treasured tradition at the heart of family holiday celebrations,” said Sharon Siskin, senior vice president, and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “We are honored to collaborate with Macy’s for this renowned event and build upon the shared legacy of creating magical memories year after year. Just like the Disney Wish, our float will be a celebration of enchanting Disney storytelling, beloved characters and wishes come true.”

The ship will be instantly recognizable when she sails down the streets of New York City. It will be hard to miss with the signature Disney red funnels and the Mickey Mouse color palette.

“The entire Macy’s Parade team is thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to this year’s outstanding Parade lineup,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “This magical float will enchant an audience of millions in New York City, and nationwide on television with Disney’s signature brand of imagination and innovation.”

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish Eagerly Anticipated

Over the last months, Disney has been giving out little nuggets of information on what we can expect aboard Disney Wish, ensuring the ship is quickly turning out to be one of the most anticipated ships for 2022.

Some of the features that Disney revealed over the last months include a new “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant, Quiet Cove, an 18-years plus secluded adults-only district dedicated to lounging, sipping, and soaking, and several more bars and lounges for adults only.

Over the next three years, Disney Cruise Line plans to expand the fleet of ships significantly. There are three new ships scheduled for delivery in 2022, 2024, and 2025. Disney Wish will set sail in summer 2022.

Also Read: Disney Cruise Line Will Sail the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in Early 2023

All three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas, a much cleaner option than heavy fuel oil. At 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, Disney Wish and her two sisters will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

The ship will sail a season of three- and four-night cruises out of Port Canaveral, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay.