Disney Cruise Line Reveals Summer 2023 Deployments

Offering more cruises to more destinations than ever, Disney Cruise Line is set to make 2023 a year to remember. Disney Wish will homeport in Port Canaveral for a series of three- and four-night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay, and Disney Dream sailing its maiden voyage in Europe; there is more than enough to look forward to.

New and Favorite Ports of Call Around the World

Families will be able to enjoy cruises onboard a Disney Cruise Line cruise ship from a variety of new and favorite destinations in the summer of 2023.

The newly released itineraries will see the ships sailing to the glaciers of Alaska, the sun-drenched islands of Greece and the Bahamas, the Fjords of Norway, and the beautiful British Isles.

Photo Credit: Craig Russell / Shutterstock

For the first time in its history, Disney Dream will be spending the summer in Europe, sailing around the Mediterranean and the British Isles. Disney wish will be spending its summer 2023 season in the Bahamas for a series of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line.

“These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”

Disney Dream’s First Season in Europe

The 129,690 gross tons Disney Dream, built in 2012, will be spending the summer in Europe for the very first time.

Photo Credit: Juan Camilo Bernal / Shutterstock.com

Offering sailings between four and 11 nights long, the 2,500-passenger cruise ship will sail from Barcelona and Rome to ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, including a 7-night sailing to the Greek Isles with stops in Santorini and Mykonos.

Later in the summer, the ship will reposition to Southampton and feature cruises to Spain, France, the British Isles, Norway, and Iceland.

Disney Wonder Sails To Alaska

The 83,000 gross tons Disney Wonder will be making its way to the north in the summer of 2023 with a series of cruises to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada.

Photo Credit: cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com

Starting in May, guests can enjoy the fantastic sights in Ketchikan and Skagway, see the stunning glacial landscapes, and hopefully catch glimpses of whales and other sea life. Three cruises will call at Icy Strait Point, home to a coastal rainforest and ziplining above the treetops.

Three Ships To Sail Caribbean and Bahamas Cruises

It wouldn’t be summer if there weren’t Caribbean itineraries on offer with Disney Cruise Line. Three ships will be offering cruises in the region, the company’s newest ship, Disney Wish, and Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy.

During its first whole summer of sailing, Disney Wish will sail from Port Canaveral on a series of three- and four-night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

The long-awaited cruise ship features a range of new initiatives, including a “Frozen”-themed theatrical dining experience and AquaMouse, a wild water adventure.

Disney Fantasy will sail on a series of cruises exploring the entire Caribbean, ranging from five to 10 nights.

There will be seven-night cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean, a five-night Bahamian sailing with back-to-back calls at Castaway Cay, a 10-night cruise to Aruba and Bonaire, and an eight-night cruise to Bermuda.

Sailing from Port Miami, Disney Magic will sail four-night Bahamas cruises and five-night Western Caribbean voyages, followed by two seven-night sailings in July to the eastern and western Caribbean.