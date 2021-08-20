Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Interactive Experience for Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line is taking its new Disney Wish cruise ship to another level with the debut of a new interactive experience, Disney Uncharted Adventure. This will be a first-of-its-kind innovative feature that will take guests on a magical journey.

Disney Wish to Debut Interactive Experience

When Disney Wish debuts in 2022, she will feature a first-of-its-kind interactive experience, Disney Uncharted Adventure. This will take guests on an adventure using the Play Disney Parks app and it begins even before stepping on board.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse will help guide guests and transform mobile devices into the enchanted spyglass. The Disney Uncharted Adventure provides a range of experiences including unlocking different adventures, solving puzzles, and conquering quests.

“With the Disney Wish, we have an incredible opportunity to immerse our guests in the worlds of their favorite stories in surprising, interactive and completely unique new ways,” said Davey Feder, software product manager, Walt Disney Imagineering. “With Disney Uncharted Adventure, we’re literally putting the power in our guests’ hands to become the heroes of a grand adventure that can only be done on a Disney cruise.”

The adventure will begin before guests even set sail. Leading up to a cruise on the Disney Wish, the app will reveal a special greeting from Captain Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse, who will help guests prepare for the journey ahead by highlighting the important role of the night sky in seafaring — particularly the ever-shining wishing star that lights the way.

Once onboard, guests will use their spyglasses to reveal never-before-seen views of the stars above, where enchanted constellations take shape as recognizable icons from Disney and Pixar stories.

Captain Minni will be on hand to help along the way as guests get taken on a journey around the Disney Wish cruise ship. The experience will end in one of the entertainment venues where the villain of the adventure will be revealed.

“We are infusing the Disney Wish with innovative technology, like augmented reality and physical effects, to create a hidden layer of magic that can only be unlocked with Disney Uncharted Adventure,” Feder said. “Guests might admire a beautiful painting today without realizing that, hiding right beneath the surface, there’s a hoard of mischievous Kakamora from the world of Moana just waiting to escape and wreak havoc on the ship. A digital menu board might showcase what’s for lunch in the afternoon, but later it will host a cooking lesson in Tiana’s own kitchen.”

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.