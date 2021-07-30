Disney Cruise Line Reveals More Spaces for New Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced yet more details on its newest ship, Disney Wish. While there is more than enough to do for the younger guests, and let’s be honest, the young at heart, the cruise line now announced several venues onboard explicitly geared towards adults.

Departing on its maiden voyage a little less than a year from now, on June 9, 2022, Disney Wish will be sailing on three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida. Guests will enjoy a range of spa services, bars, lounges, and restaurants that the cruise line announced this week.

Bars and Lounges For Adults Only

Those parents who want to have a night out and leave the kids in the capable hands of It’s a Small World nursery can enjoy a wide range of bars and lounges that Disney Cruise Line announced this week. While bars and lounges exclusive for adults have always been a core part of Disney Cruise Line, Disney emphasizes these for Disney Wish.

Also Read: Disney Wish is Revealed with New Photos and Itinerary Details

They are more spread out, giving guests a ‘flexible, free-flow experience allowing more opportunities to enjoy “me time” throughout the cruise.’ More emphasis is also placed on the stories behind the outlets but done so in a more sophisticated manner.

Bars on board include the Keg and Compass, which has a Nordic nautical theme with heavy oil paintings. A vast old-fashioned maritime map is drawn on the ceiling depicting Ursula and Moana and the story behind the design and construction of Disney Wish. The bar is not all storytelling and history though; guests can relax and watch TV and sports while they sample craft beers specially made for Disney Wish.

Keg and Compass (Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

Guests can also kick back in the 1950’s Cinderella’s rendition of “Sing Sweet Nightingale.” Nightingale’s is a piano bar offering a classic bar menu of fine wines, champagne, and hand-crafted cocktails. The bar is connected to the impressive Grand Hall, which the cruise line revealed earlier this year.

This and much more, including the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, which was revealed only recently.

Disney Wish Cruise Ship

What’s for Dinner

Besides the standard dining options such as the main dining room and buffet restaurant, Disney has now revealed three specialty dining restaurants onboard, all involving some elements of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Featuring a modern steakhouse setting inspired by Beauty and the Beast’s Cogsworth, the tale’s majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock, Palo Steakhouse combines the relaxed sophistication of authentic Italian dining with the classic refinement of a classic steakhouse.

Enchanté will feature the most opulent dining experience on board, with a gourmet menu conceived by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement. This romantic and intimate setting will evoke the spirit of Lumiere, the candelabra maitre d’ in “Beauty and the Beast.”

A chic, upscale dining experience inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ iconic tale, Beauty and the Beast. Featuring the fateful flower that inspired the story, the Rose is ideal for pre-dinner aperitifs or after-dinner cocktails.

Worth Reading: Disney Cruise Line Reveals ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ for Disney Wish

Time To Relax

It’s not just dining and wining, which Disney has revealed. Disney Wish will feature a significant amount of venues geared towards well-being. Senses Spa will feature a dedicated outdoor relaxation space where guests can unwind in whirlpool spas, Disney’s first Ice Lounge, heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam, and dry chambers. Guests can also take advantage of a gym and aerobics area.

Senses Spa Outdoor Space (Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

For those in need of a haircut onboard, the Untangled Salon, inspired by Rapunzel, is known for her long, flowing tresses. In addition to haircuts and styling, the menu of services at Untangled Salon will include manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening, and skin treatments.

Untangled Salon (Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

On the other side of the scale is Hook’s Barbery, inspired by the traditional men’s salons of Europe. Everything from cuts, shaves, and nail and skincare is on the menu. The inspiration for the venue came, of course, from Captain Hook. While getting a haircut or shave, the guests can find out if the pirate life is one for them in the hidden bar.

Quiet Cove on Disney Wish (Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

Last but not least, Disney revealed details about Quiet Cove, an 18-years plus secluded adults-only district dedicated to lounging, sipping, and soaking. Amenities include an infinity pool, whirlpools, an open-air bar, and a poolside cafe.

Disney is doing its best to tease guests with details about Disney Wish every month, and so far seems to be succeeding. Disney Wish is fast becoming one of the most anticipated cruise ships for 2022.