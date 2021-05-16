Disney Cruise Line Reveals First-Ever Suite Inside a Funnel

Ever wondered what the inside of a funnel onboard a ship looks like? Disney Wish is the place to go! The cruise line revealed a new suite which is situated inside the forward funnel aboard its newest ship.

The Wish Tower Suite

Disney is calling its one-of-a-kind-suite the Wish Tower Suite. Set high up in the forward funnel onboard new addition Disney Wish is a one-of-a-kind accommodation.

Designed and inspired with hit-movie Moana in mind, the suite features the best ocean views at sea and will come with Disney’s premium services. Measuring a massive 1966 square foot, anyone booking the suite will not be spoiled for space.

Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, said:

“Each of our theme parks has a majestic icon that captures our guests’ imaginations. On a Disney cruise ship, that beacon of magic is our signature red funnels. For the first time ever, guests aboard the Disney Wish will be able to book an incredible two-story suite that’s actually located within one of our funnels. With the Wish Tower Suite, we are creating a breathtaking experience that continues our tradition of the most unique and enchanting accommodations at sea.”

The suite will comfortably sleep eight guests, with two main bedrooms, a kids’ bedroom, and a library that can be turned into a bedroom. Four and a half bathrooms are also included. Thru an expansive two-story window wall, the living room will offer sweeping views of the upper decks and horizon through an open dining space, pantry, and bar.

One of the showstoppers will be a handcrafted porcelain sculpture that will come alive in a Disney way. Once guests arrive at the Wish Tower Suite, they may find the statue glowing in green hues amidst soft chimes that recall Moana’s unique soundtrack, revealing itself as the heart of Te Fiti.

The room will soon be filled with unique lighting and audio effects to create a unique, one-of-a-kind greeting.

About Disney Wish

Disney Wish will set sail for the first time in just over a year from now, on June 9, 2022, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Cruise line’s first LNG powered ship is the first of three Triton Class ships currently under construction at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. At 140,000 tonnes, Disney Wish is larger than Disney Dream and Fantasy. There will be space for around 4000 passengers with 1250 staterooms, suites, and, as it turns out, funnels.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Some of the other features that Disney has revealed in recent weeks include a three-story Grand Hall inspired by the story of Cinderella. A new Disney aqua coaster attraction called AquaMouse, and an array of entertainment options that will rival the ones found in the shoreside resorts.

There is certainly more than enough to look forward to, as Disney Wish is undoubtedly shaping up to be one of the most anticipated ships scheduled for release next year.

If you’ve always wanted to sleep inside a funnel, bookings will be open to the general public on May 27, 2021. If you are a part of Disney’s Castaway Club, you can already book on May 17.