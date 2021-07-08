Disney Cruise Line Reveals ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ for Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line continues to release further details on its next new cruise ship, the Disney Wish. This includes the debut of a new “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant debuting on the new cruise ship once it enters service.

New Marvel Experience for Disney Wish

There is no doubt that Marvel is in full demand when it comes to entertainment, and that offering will become even better when the new Disney Wish cruise ship arrives in summer 2022. The cruise line has revealed the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

Disney has already revealed the restaurant in an earlier announcement in April 2021, but now guests can really get in on the action. There will be interactive role-playing in an Avengers mission that unfolds around the guests. The menu will be inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering, said:

“‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever. We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp will be at the center of the interactive experience, and they aim to impress their fellow Avengers. Guests will have an up-close look at holographic models, field reports, and iconic scenes with major Avengers tech such as s Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor, and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles.

Worlds of Marvel restaurant (Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

As expected, the mission will take a turn, with brave diners aboard the Disney Wish having to come and help save the day against a villain. As part of the “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” there will be an interactive Quantum Core on each table, making items shrink and grow. The entire Worlds of Marvel restaurant will come alive with lightning and effects to make the show dynamic and interactive.

At the venue, guests will enjoy an exclusive menu that is still in development but will feature dishes inspired by Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia, and the Avengers’ home base of New York City.

Even More Dining to Look Forward To

In addition to the Avengers: Quantum Encounter, Disney Cruise Line has detailed some other venues around the new Disney Wish.

There will be the Marceline Market which is named after Walt Disney’s early childhood hometown in Missouri. This space will feature 10 food stalls, and the local proprietors will be Disney characters. There will be indoor and outdoor seating offering stunning sea views.

Marceline Market (Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line)

It will be a food court like experience which will be open through the day offering snack and more casual walk-up dining options.

Located on the upper decks will be the Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods. This venue will be available for much of the day, including lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy ice cream, quick-service venues for barbeque, and Mexican-inspired choices.

The Disney Wish cruise ship is currently under construction and will depart on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022. The ship will be 144,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,000.

The ship will sail a season of three- and four-night cruises out of Port Canaveral, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay.