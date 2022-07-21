Disney Cruise Line Reveals 2023 Holiday Sailings, Homeports

Disney Cruise Line has announced new cruise itineraries beginning for fall 2023, including popular holiday sailings and even new homeports for its magical fleet. These new options give cruise travelers and Disney fans alike amazing new destinations to explore from even more embarkation ports.

New Fall 2023 Itineraries

The holiday season – from spooky fall-themed Halloween sailings through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods – is a popular time for cruises that will bring together family members for unforgettable vacations. Disney Cruise Line is doing just that with new itineraries departing from three states and four U.S. homeports in fall 2023.

“We are excited to provide families with experiences that create lasting memories,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “With offerings for the entire family, specially curated activities for both Halloween and the holidays, and a brand-new home port in South Florida, our guests will have more ways than ever to experience the magic of Disney at sea.”

Disney Dream will spend the summer of 2023 sailing in Europe, but will reposition to New York City for the first time in September 2023, to offer 4-6 night sailings to Bermuda through the autumn. In November, the ship will reposition again, moving to Fort Lauderdale for Disney Cruise Line’s first sailings ever from that south Florida homeport.

From Port Everglades, Disney Dream will offer 4-5 night sailings to the western Caribbean and The Bahamas, including calls on Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination, Castaway Cay.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

After spending the summer of 2023 sailing from Miami on Caribbean itineraries, Disney Magic will reposition to San Diego, California in mid-October, offering 2-7 night voyages to Baja, Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

Disney Cruise Line’s two newest vessels, Disney Fantasy and the brand new Disney Wish, will both be based from Port Canaveral in the fall of 2023, offering a wide range of itineraries including 3-4 night sailings to The Bahamas as well as 7-night eastern and western Caribbean sailings.

No announcement has yet been made for the final ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, Disney Wonder, which will spend the summer of 2023 deployed to Alaska, sailing roundtrip from Vancouver. No sailings are listed on the cruise line’s website for Disney Wonder after that summer season, but it is likely those plans are still being finalized.

Bookings for these newly announced fall 2023 sailings open to the public on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Holiday Sailings and Special Features

Of special interest to cruise travelers are the holiday-themed sailings for 2023, which Disney Cruise Line has carefully designed to appeal to all family members and to create special moments and memories for all on board.

Annually from mid-September through the end of October, Disney cruises are themed as “Halloween on the High Seas” with special activities, décor, and events.

Aboard these not-too-spooky sailings, guests can meet their favorite characters dressed in Halloween costumes, celebrate the season at Mickey’s Mouse-querade party, enjoy trick-or-treating at sea, try their hand at creepy crafts, feast on Halloween-themed treats, and more.

Following the Halloween sailings, from early November through December Disney ships will be extra merry and bright during Very Merrytime Cruises that celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.

Photo Credit: Matt Stroshane / Disney Cruise Line

Onboard these cruises, Disney magic blends with classic holiday magic as favorite characters are dressed in festive garb and each ship is decked out in its holiday finest, including a 24-foot Christmas tree and a life-sized gingerbread house.

Holiday-themed activities for these end-of-year sailings include a special tree-lighting ceremony on every sailing, holiday-themed fireworks, themed crafts, and visits from special guests – Santa and Mrs. Claus, all sure to create magical memories that will be cherished for many holiday seasons to come.