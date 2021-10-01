Disney Cruise Line Restarts Operations from San Diego, California

Disney Wonder is setting sail from San Diego, California, and becomes the first cruise ship to restart operations from the port since the start of the Pandemic. The vessel last made her appearance in the city on March 19, only to have her return postponed by nearly 19 months.

Disney Wonder is the final Disney Cruise Line cruise ship to set sail post-pandemic and is doing so on cruises to the Mexican Riviera. She is not the only ship sailing from San Diego today though; Grand Princess is also departing today.

Three- and Four Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

Guests are once again enjoying the magic that happens onboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder. The vessel is sailing on a 4-day round-trip Halloween On The High Seas cruise from San Diego, calling in Cabo San Lucas with a day at sea at either end of the call in Mexico.

The ship will be sailing on this itinerary for the near future, alternating three and four-day cruises to Baja Mexico. Three-night voyages will stop at the popular port of Ensenada and have a day at sea. The four-night cruises, one of which departed today, feature two days at sea and a call at Cabo San Lucas.

Disney Wonder Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com)

Halloween On The High Seas cruises are a fun-filled event leading up to Halloween where Disney Cruise Line goes all out to decorate the ship, Disney characters dressed up in Halloween costumes, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing and Scream, and of course, spooky treats! These cruises are not just available onboard Disney Wonder; they also feature on Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Dream.

Also Read: Second Disney Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Florida

The call-in San Diego is not the first for the vessel in recent weeks, though. Disney Wonder completed two test cruises on September 20, and September 25, open to Disney cast members and their guests.

The calls will have been a welcome event for the crew members on board, many of whom will have remembered the vessel’s last call with paying guests on board. On March 19, 2020, Disney Wonder sailed into San Diego a day early, finishing her cruise through the Panama Canal; it would be the last call the vessel would make for nearly nineteen months.

Photo Credit: A-photographyy / Shutterstock.com

Disney Wonder Health Protocols

Guests who boarded Disney Wonder today, and those that will do so in the near future, will need to abide by strict health and safety measures, many of which are now a cruise industry standard. For the Baja Mexico cruise onboard Wonder, all guests age 12 and above must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and should take a COVID-19 test upon embarkation.

Guests 11 years old and under are not required to be vaccinated but must take a pre-trip NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test for COVID-19, as well as a rapid COVID-19 test upon embarkation.

On November 5, the 83,308 gross ton, 1754-passenger Disney Wonder will sail on a 14-night cruise through the Panama Canal; for this cruise, all guests, regardless of age, must be fully vaccinated to be allowed onboard.