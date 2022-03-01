Disney Cruise Line Reservations to Be Temporarily Unavailable

A notice on Disney Cruise Line’s website is informing guests of reservation system upgrades to happen from March 7-9, which will means the system will be temporarily unavailable for check-ins or payments. Final payment dates are being briefly extended while the system is unavailable so guests do not have to worry about missing payment deadlines.

Reservation System Upgrade

The Disney Cruise Line reservation system is going to be upgraded next week. Due to the technical updates, the system will be unavailable from late afternoon on Monday, March 7, through the morning of Wednesday, March 9.

While the statement indicates the system will close at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time) on Monday, there is no firm time listed for when the system will reopen on Wednesday, other than it should be available in the morning.

Within this time frame, the statement says, “Guests will not be able to make or access a reservation online or through our Contact Center.”

This means guests will not be able to book new Disney cruises, access online check-in features, book activities onboard confirmed reservations, or book port adventures. Guests will also be unable to make deposits or payments while the online system is unavailable.

Deadlines Extended Briefly

Because guests cannot make online deposits or payments for a Disney cruise while the reservation system is being upgraded, the deadlines for those payments are being extended until Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10 p.m. (EST).

Guests with payments due can seek to make those payments early, or else make them after the system upgrades are complete and the reservation system returns to full operation on Wednesday, March 9. So long as the proper payments are made by Thursday at 10 p.m., there will be no fees, penalties, or forfeits.

Similarly, if guests want to book Port Adventures or make other prepaid purchases, such as specialty dining reservations or spa treatments, they can make those arrangements before the system upgrades or wait until after the update is complete.

When making any pre-cruise purchases, it is always wise to keep confirmation notifications, receipts, and booking numbers handy in case there are difficulties.