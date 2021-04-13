Disney Cruise Line Makes Changes to UK Domestic Sailings

Disappointing news for those guests hoping to book a Magical Staycation cruise from Newcastle or Tilbury in the UK, as Disney Cruise Line has now removed these sailings from its website.

The cruise line was all set to start sailing this summer in the UK from four different ports, but the cruise line has changed this in the last few days to only two ports.

Cruise Hive reached out to Disney Cruise Line asking about the changes, and we were told, “We are making adjustments to our itineraries and booking dates for the Disney Magic at Sea staycations. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Disney Keeps Surprising

The news that Disney would start sailing from the UK this summer was surprising as the company CEO Bob Chapek had earlier announced the cruise line would likely not sail until the fall of 2021.

The news from Disney Cruise Line that it would sail from four different UK ports this summer during the UK’s re-opening of domestic tourism was met with surprise and joy from Disney fans in the UK.

That has now turned somewhat sour as Disney Cruise Line has removed two of the four embarkation ports from the program, while Disney did not explain the reasoning behind this decision. Currently, the page that detailed the Disney Magic departures is down and could be undergoing some changes. The wording on the main Uk staycations page also no longer includes Tilbury and Newcastle:

Departing on select dates from Liverpool and Southampton aboard the Disney Magic, our new staycation sailings—exclusive to UK residents—invite you to embark on a brand-new, magical Disney experience. Close to home and at sea—be immersed

The decision to remove both Tilbury and Newcastle could very well have to do with the permissions needed from the United Kingdom government. So far, most cruise lines have announced cruises from Southampton and Portsmouth, two of the UK’s largest ports, while other ports have only been announced as ports of call on some voyages.

Whether the UK government has put a stop to four embarkation ports for Disney, or the fact the cruise line did not require vaccinations for their voyages, remains speculation.

2-, 3- and Limited 4-Night Cruises From the UK

Disney Cruise Line will be offering 2-3- and 4-night voyages from the UK, which are scheduled to go on sale on April 19, 2021. With an overwhelming response to the majority of cruise lines that have offered cruises in the UK, there is no surprise Disney wants a piece of the action.

Just days ago when it was announced when bookings would open departure dates for Southampton, Liverpool, Tilbury, and Newcastle were posted. Disney Magic was scheduled to depart from Tilbury (London) on 2-night cruises on June 14, 16, 21, and 23. The ship was also scheduled to depart on 3-night cruises on June 11, 18, and 25.

Disney Magic was scheduled to depart on 2-night cruises out of Newcastle on July 5, 7, and 9. The 3-night voyages to nowhere were scheduled to depart Newcastle on July 22 and 29.

According to company President Thomas Mazloum, guests will be able to enjoy everything the line has to offer:

“Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you’d expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family.”

Disney announced previously they would be featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their pals, a Frozen flurry of fun with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, and an epic encounter with Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes onboard Disney Magic this July.

As we announced previously, Disney has not announced vaccination requirements. The line will be implementing multiple layers of health and safety measures. This includes COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

Disney’s website for booking any cruises on the unique Disney staycations at sea onboard Disney Magic has been showing under maintenance. Keep checking Cruise Hive for the latest on Disney and Cruises from the UK, including any news regarding departure ports for these cruises.