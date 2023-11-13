Disney Cruise Line Opens New Terminal at Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line has officially opened its new cruise terminal at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, bringing the magic of Disney Cruises to another convenient Florida homeport.

The new terminal was dedicated on November 13, 2023, a week ahead of the first sailing from the new terminal and just in time for the busy holiday season.

New Disney Cruise Terminal Open

On Monday, November 13, Disney Cruise Line officially dedicated its new terminal at Port Everglades, beginning the line’s largest-ever expansion and bringing the magic of Disney cruises closer to millions of travelers. The 104,000-square-foot terminal, previously Terminal 4, has been reimagined in true Disney style to immerse travelers in magic from check-in to debarkation.

“The grand opening of our new dedicated terminal is an incredible milestone as we embark on the largest expansion in our cruise line’s history,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line.

“Now our guests will have even more options to experience the magic of a Disney vacation at sea and can begin creating lifelong memories with their loved ones from the moment they arrive.”

Inside New Disney Cruise Terminal at Port Everglades (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

The terminal has a “Finding Nemo” theme based off the beloved 2003 Pixar film, with popular characters in murals on the walls, stylized bubbles on the ceiling, and other details that make the whole terminal a seamless part of a Disney cruise.

The terminal’s dedication ceremony was attended by both port and cruise line officials with all the appropriate dignity to welcome the cruise line to Fort Lauderdale.

“Disney Cruise Line is adding a new dimension to the Port Everglades experience. Our staff is looking forward to this new journey with Disney Cruise Line and further diversifying our cruise portfolio to reach a broader audience,” said Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades CEO and port director.

Inside New Disney Cruise Terminal at Port Everglades (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Port Everglades is expecting an exceptionally busy winter season ahead, with multiple inaugural visits from different cruise lines and as many as 4 million passengers or more moving through the port in the next few months.

Bringing Jobs and Community Impact to South Florida

The opening of the new, reimagined terminal will have much more of an impact on Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding region than just one more cruise line setting sail.

“Dream vacations start here in Broward County. The addition of Disney Cruise Line in our community provides travelers with more vacation options at Port Everglades, while boosting our local economy and creating more than 1,100 direct local jobs,” said Lamar P. Fisher, Broward County Mayor.

Furthermore, Disney Cruise Line is committed to more than just business in the region, and is investing in two local community groups – Junior Achievement South Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. The cruise line’s donations will support a variety of programs to encourage and uplift youth in the area.

New Disney Cruise Terminal at Port Everglades (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

“Being a good steward in the port communities where Disney Cruise Line operates is so important to us. We’re proud to continue to invest in local youth programs that help empower and inspire the next generation of dreamers in Broward County,” said Siskie.

Disney Cruise Line’s community partnerships will introduce youth to maritime career ideas, provide career exploration pathways, engage mentors, and help youth reach their goals for a lifetime of success.

“Community partners, like Disney Cruise Line, play a pivotal role in empowering the youth of today, shaping their futures for tomorrow. This support is not just a financial contribution, it’s an investment in the next generation,” said Laurie Sallarulo, president & CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA).

Sailing from the New Disney Terminal

The first sailing from the new Port Everglades terminal will be Disney Dream on Monday, November 20, 2023, as the ship begins her deployment to the new homeport. That first cruise will be a 5-night “Very Merrytime” Western Caribbean sailing, visiting Castaway Cay in the Bahamas as well as Cozumel, Mexico before returning to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 25.

Disney Dream will offer a range of 4- and 5-night itineraries visiting top destinations such as Nassau and Grand Cayman. Select 3-night itineraries will also be offered, sailing to Castaway Cay.

In May 2024, Disney Magic will begin sailing from Port Everglades on similar itineraries, when Disney Dream departs for the summer European season. Disney Dream will return in early November 2024.