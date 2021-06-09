Disney Cruise Line Needs More Time to Bring the Crew Back

Despite Disney Cruise Line moving forward and restarting cruise operations from the U.S. later in the summer, the cruise line still needs to cancel further sailings due to the time needed to bring the crew back to the ships. The new round of cancellations impacts all four cruise ships.

Disney Cruises Canceled

Disney has updated its advisory, which impacts the four Disney vessels. There are further cancellations as far as November, with Disney Dream departures canceled through August 6, Disney Fantasy cruises canceled through August 28, Disney Wonder through September 19, and Disney Magic departures through November 4.

Even though there have been positive signs of a cruise return this summer, the cruise line has said that bringing the crew back to the ships will take time which is resulting in further cancellations. Disney previously announced a new round of suspensions in mid-May impacting sailings through July 2021.

Here is the list of all canceled sailings:

Passengers who are booked in the affected sailing will be compensated. If the reservation has already been paid in full, there is the option of a future cruise credit that can be used on a future sailing with the cruise line. Guests can also request a full refund if they no longer want to cruise at all. The full refund is also for those guests who have not paid their booking fully.

It’s not all doom and gloom as Disney Dream has become the first ship in the fleet to be approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a test sailing. The cruise will depart on June 29 out of Port Canaveral, and health protocols will be stress-tested to follow the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order requirements.

Also Read: When Will Cruises Resume in 2021?

Even though regular Disney Magic sailings are canceled, the ship will begin sailing UK domestic cruises later this summer with 2-, 3- and limited 4-night staycation sailings out of Southampton, Newcastle and Tilbury.

For now, a lot is going on, and do keep checking Cruise Hive for any new developments as Disney continues to work with the CDC on resuming operations from the U.S.