Disney Cruise Line Moves Up Embarkation Times

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has announced a change in the all aboard time for Disney Magic and Disney Wish sailings departing from Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Beginning September 2, 2024, the new all aboard time for embarkation day will be 3 p.m., an hour earlier than the previous 4 p.m. requirement.

The change affects all guests on these ships, with Disney Magic offering 3- and 4-night cruises from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale to Nassau and the new private destination Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

Disney Wish’s 3- and 4-night sailings from Port Canaveral outside of Orlando travel to Nassau and Disney’s original private destination, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

“Guests arriving after 3 p.m. or without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding,” stated Disney Cruise Line in an email via SeaMail to guests. “We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause. It is our hope that Guests will enjoy getting their sailing underway an hour earlier.”

Guests booked on upcoming sailings have been urged to review their travel arrangements, particularly those with flights arriving on the day of embarkation.

Said DCL, “Guests with independent flight arrangements may wish to check our website at disneycruise.com for the recommended flight-time guidelines for their departure port.”

Flights booked via Disney Cruise Line will arrive with ample time to accommodate the embarkation change, which begins with Disney Magic’s September 2 voyage and Disney Wish’s September 6 journey. All subsequent voyages, including the cruise line’s seasonal Halloween on the High Seas cruise, will abide by the new schedule.

Flight Planning Tips

Cruise lines including DCL generally recommend that guests arrive at their departure city the day before their cruise begins. This precaution helps to avoid any last-minute complications due to flight delays or other foreseen issues.

For Disney Cruise Line, the earliest port arrival time is typically 11 a.m., though this could vary. To ensure a smooth boarding process, guests should complete their online check-in ahead of time, which allows guests to submit required citizenship documents and select a port arrival time.

The cruise line opens its online check-in process approximately 30 days prior to sailing and it can be modified up to 24 hours before sailing. Guests should arrive during their designated port arrival time, scheduled in 15-minute increments, to allow cruise line representatives to verify documentation and complete the check-in process.

Photo Credit: CreativeStudio79 / Shutterstock

While guests arriving early may be asked to wait outside the terminal until their embarkation time, those unable to complete the online check-in or who do not receive a designated port arrival time should arrive after 2 p.m., asks the cruise line.

Although disembarkation times are not affected, cruise lines recommend booking independent flights no earlier than the late morning or early afternoon to ensure adequate time for disembarkation and travel time to the airport, as well as any delays that may affect a port arrival.

Disney Magic and Disney Wish typically return to port between 6 and 7 a.m. and begin disembarkation as early as 7:30 a.m. However, Disney Cruise Line recommends booking after 11 a.m. for flights from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, 6 minutes from Port Everglades, and 11:30 for flights from Orlando International Airport, 40 minutes from Port Canaveral.